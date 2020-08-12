Earlier today, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that they are expecting their second child together.

After a lot of speculations by the public and media, the couple finally announced the big news in a joint statement. The statement revealed:

We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.

Their three-year-old firstborn, Taimur Ali Khan is all set to become a big brother and the Pataudis will soon be a family of four.

Hearing the big announcement, Netizens got slightly concerned about Taimur and so they flooded Twitter with memes:

Kareena Kapoor having a baby.

Taimur: pic.twitter.com/FmSuDxAVSP — Vrush (@vrushhat) August 12, 2020

Taimur after hearing the news of second baby #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/xTri4CmhN4 — Ranting Indian (@cleverindianboy) August 12, 2020

Taimur after realising ‘ab property mein 4 hisse honge’:#SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/lwRXckV9Wc — Harshit Sharma (@Sharmajikaputtr) August 12, 2020

Taimur's reaction after he gets to know that #SaifAliKhan announced that they're expecting their second child pic.twitter.com/uYOhhfbfCN — श्रीjan (@Shrijannnn) August 12, 2020

Saif and Kareena going to have a baby

Meanwhile taimur: pic.twitter.com/KcCYqktmQB — Shyam Agarwal (@agshyam99) August 12, 2020

Taimur is getting a sibling



Media: pic.twitter.com/EjFPKioOeU — The Daily Hungama Meme Project (@JeetuVideocon) August 12, 2020

#SaifAliKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan are expecting their second child

Meanwhile taimur pic.twitter.com/FefmfvH0Ne — K A U S H I K 🇮🇳 (@the_memer_kid_) August 12, 2020

#SaifAliKhan and #KareenaKapoorKhan is expecting second child and Taimur Ali khan will lose the media attention



Taimur Ali Khan right now : pic.twitter.com/ucedCmBOEG — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) August 12, 2020

We're sure the Indian media is as excited to welcome the new addition as Saif and Kareena are.