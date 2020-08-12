Earlier today, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that they are expecting their second child together. 

Source: NDTV

After a lot of speculations by the public and media, the couple finally announced the big news in a joint statement. The statement revealed: 

We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. 
Source: koimoi

Their three-year-old firstborn, Taimur Ali Khan is all set to become a big brother and the Pataudis will soon be a family of four. 

Hearing the big announcement,  Netizens got slightly concerned about Taimur and so they flooded Twitter with memes: 

We're sure the Indian media is as excited to welcome the new addition as Saif and Kareena are. 