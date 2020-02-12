Irrespective of whether you consider movies to be your life, or simply think of them as a way to pass time, chances are you must have seen a Wes Anderson classic at one point of time or the other. And if you haven't then you really, damn well should!

Because, after gifting us classics like The Royal Tenenbaums, Moonrise Kingdoms, The Darjeeling Limited, and The Grand Budapest Hotel, Anderson is back with a comedy-drama, The French Dispatch.

It also marks his return to feature movies as his last comedy-drama, The Grand Budapest Hotel, was released in 2014. Between 2014 to 2020, he only worked on a stop-motion-animated science-fiction comedy-drama, Isle of Dogs.

Inspired by his love for the American magazine The New Yorker, The French Dispatch is all set to release on July 24, 2020, and stars an ensemble cast which includes, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Jeffrey Wright, Owen Wilson, Timothée Chalamet, and many others.

The film's poster and the first look was released recently, and suffice to say, we are more excited than words can say.

And Twitterati is right there with us:

I would pay $8,000 a month to live inside wes anderson’s head. #TheFrenchDispatch pic.twitter.com/KjYhfiRbj0 — mauro carignano (@mauro_txt) February 11, 2020

Trailer today for #TheFrenchDispatch!

Can all but guarantee this will nourish my cinema soul more than a thousand FF trailer reveals. No live concert, no bullshit, just the trailer & great cinema. Wonderful 😊 pic.twitter.com/XJ2iSfBFb7 — 𝓢𝓲𝓶𝓸𝓷 𝓜𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓪𝓷 𝓮𝓼𝓺. (@simondemorgan) February 12, 2020

Another piece of magic from Wes Anderson. I love this poster, I’m (once again) amazed by the casting and I can’t wait until summer for #TheFrenchDispatch pic.twitter.com/m1Wz4Nn5Fg — Nassos Kappa (@nassoskappa) February 12, 2020

I’ve already given #TheFrenchDispatch two automatic stars based on this poster. Only needs to be a three star movie to get five stars. Sorry, I don’t make the rules. pic.twitter.com/bNMfaLdyEf — Stephen McNeice (@maccytothedee) February 11, 2020

Wes Anderson getting Timothee Chalamet naked in a bathtub for #TheFrenchDispatch will be the death of Film Twitter?? Trailer tomorroowowowowow pic.twitter.com/X6lbc6lCXa — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) February 11, 2020

Good god has Wes Anderson outdone himself re: #TheFrenchDispatch casting.



Elisabeth Moss. Frances McDormand. Timothee Chalamet. Owen Wilson. Tilda Swinton. Benicio del Toro



Your first look here: https://t.co/QDUeXuNX8v pic.twitter.com/PHbvcyvZV8 — Zack Sharf (@ZSharf) February 11, 2020

#TheFrenchDispatch poster is a lot to take in, but my biggest takeaway is Benicio del Toro’s beard. pic.twitter.com/YUKAuFCmFc — filmaroni 💎 (@filmaroni) February 11, 2020

Time to begin an Anderson movie marathon.