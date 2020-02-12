Irrespective of whether you consider movies to be your life, or simply think of them as a way to pass time, chances are you must have seen a Wes Anderson classic at one point of time or the other. And if you haven't then you really, damn well should! 

Because, after gifting us classics like The Royal Tenenbaums, Moonrise Kingdoms, The Darjeeling Limited, and The Grand Budapest Hotel, Anderson is back with a comedy-drama, The French Dispatch. 

It also marks his return to feature movies as his last comedy-drama, The Grand Budapest Hotel, was released in 2014. Between 2014 to 2020, he only worked on a stop-motion-animated science-fiction comedy-drama, Isle of Dogs. 

The Grand Budapest Hotel
Source: Medium

Inspired by his love for the American magazine The New Yorker, The French Dispatch is all set to release on July 24, 2020, and stars an ensemble cast which includes, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Jeffrey Wright, Owen Wilson, Timothée Chalamet, and many others. 

The French Dispatch Starcast
Source: The New Yorker
timothee chalamet in the french dispatch
Source: new yorker

The film's poster and the first look was released recently, and suffice to say, we are more excited than words can say. 

French Dispatch movie scene
Source: New Yorker
french dispatch first look
Source: new yorker

And Twitterati is right there with us: 

Time to begin an Anderson movie marathon. 