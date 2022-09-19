How would you feel when you’re getting awarded and the person technically awarding you tries to take the limelight & pushes you aside for a picture? Umm, yes! This actually happened.
Bengaluru FC, led by Sunil Chhetri, defeated Mumbai City FC and won the Durand Cup Football Tournament on Sunday. The final match was held in the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK). A post-match video has gone viral on Twitter.
In the video, West Bengal Governor La Ganesan, can be seen pushing — THE NO.1 FOOTBALLER IN INDIA — Sunil Chhetri aside for a photograph while awarding him the tournament trophy.
Another video has emerged where a guest can be seen pushing aside Sivasakthi Narayanan during the post-match felicitation ceremony (for a photograph).
Safe to say, the clips did not go down well with people. Here’s how Twitter reacted to it.
Not to demean anybody, but this clearly wouldn’t have happened had there been a male cricket superstar in place of Chhetri. We’re clearly a long way from a state of affairs where sports mean all sports, and not just cricket. And one doesn’t have to love a sport to do the bare minimum of respecting the sportspersons representing our country.