How would you feel when you’re getting awarded and the person technically awarding you tries to take the limelight & pushes you aside for a picture? Umm, yes! This actually happened.

Bengaluru FC, led by Sunil Chhetri, defeated Mumbai City FC and won the Durand Cup Football Tournament on Sunday. The final match was held in the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK). A post-match video has gone viral on Twitter.

Ladies & gentlemen, bringing you Shri La. Ganeshan, honorable Governor of West Bengal. #DurandCup



The high-headedness is audacious. Not expected of a respectable figure, @LaGanesan. A public apology surely won't be too much to ask for. #IndianFootballpic.twitter.com/aEq4Yq6a6R — Debapriya Deb (@debapriya_deb) September 18, 2022

In the video, West Bengal Governor La Ganesan, can be seen pushing — THE NO.1 FOOTBALLER IN INDIA — Sunil Chhetri aside for a photograph while awarding him the tournament trophy.

Another video has emerged where a guest can be seen pushing aside Sivasakthi Narayanan during the post-match felicitation ceremony (for a photograph).

This is what happened with shivshakti minutes before Chhetri. pic.twitter.com/TZmLP93Sdj — Akansh (@AkanshSai) September 18, 2022

Safe to say, the clips did not go down well with people. Here’s how Twitter reacted to it.

We have morons like these who care more about photo-op than progressing the future of sports in India.



Too many old sags sitting pretty at places where they have no business, no idea and no relevance to be at!!



Exactly what is holding us back.#DurandCup #IndianFootball https://t.co/SGMiPknrow — Tarun sarin (@neo2992) September 19, 2022

These politician knows only how to fool people. Disgraceful

He should apologise publically. https://t.co/1U7UWZJo0l — Adarsh Sinha (@adarshsinha_12) September 19, 2022

How dare you push him away 😤 https://t.co/nbMBJbEk7W — ¹⁴^³⁵ (@RM_madridbabe) September 19, 2022

This is to happen when you have politics getting entry into sports mania… Wonder why they choose political figures to inaugurate or to close such prestigious events in the world of sports… Its really unacceptable 😒😒🙏🙏

Sports must have people from sports background only — Apratim Basu (@BasuApratim) September 19, 2022

As a punishment, honorable governor should be made to play a game of football https://t.co/wwNFpmPnlK — Venkat Raghav (@raghavitis) September 19, 2022

Word.

Football as such is not going to develop as long as we don't get rid of people like this from powerful positions. Will someone dare to do something like this to @sachin_rt ? https://t.co/CyYKjgt4CK — Arun Sasidharan (@nightfurywrites) September 18, 2022

It is disgraceful behavior towards an Indian football superstar. https://t.co/LAc9i4Raxz — Nikhil Pandey Sankrityayan (@Nikhil_Pandey04) September 19, 2022

Mr. Governor of West Bengal @LaGanesan you have to apologize for showing this kind of disrespectful gesture towards our national football team captain @chetrisunil11. 😡



I would humbly request our honourable PM Shree @narendramodi ji to look into this matter and take action. https://t.co/GIL5fhsize — Sourav Saha (@Sourav96Saha) September 18, 2022

These political boomer uncles don't know who's the real hero!! 0 courtesy!! https://t.co/vyKQ1rwfEC — ᴿᵒʰᵃⁿ 🇮🇳💙 (@_Chennaiyin_Guy) September 18, 2022