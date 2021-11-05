There’s no doubt that Game of Thrones is one of the most intriguing shows that kept us on the edge with its unpredicted twists and unexpected deaths. Based on a series of fantasy novels by George RR Martin, this fantasy drama television series had a stellar cast that seemed tailor-made for their iconic roles.

However, a lot has changed over time, including the cast of this classic show. Here's a look at what the starcast has been up to. Read on.

1. Kit Harington as Jon Snow

After receiving international recognition and several accolades for his breakthrough role in this series, he starred in the historical romance movie Pompeii and the period drama Testament Of Youth in 2014. In 2017, he developed, produced and featured in a drama series Gunpowder. He is also a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Eternals.

2. Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

She made her Broadway debut with the play Breakfast At Tiffany's in 2013. In 2018, she starred in Solo: A Star Wars Story. She was also featured in a romantic comedy movie Last Christmas in 2019. In 2020, she was featured in the animation movie The Amazing Maurice. She co-wrote a comic book M.O.M.: Mother Of Madness. She will be next seen in Marvel Studios' miniseries Secret Invasion, which is set to premiere in 2022.

3. Jason Momoa as Khal Drogo

After playing his iconic character for the first two seasons in the fantasy drama series, he was featured in the science fiction series See in 2019. Apart from this, he also starred in the DC Extended Universe’s Aquaman in 2018 and will be back with his role in the 2022 sequel. He was also featured in the movie adaptation of the science fiction novel Dune.

4. Sophie Turner as Sansa

After marking her acting debut with this series, she appeared in the drama movie The Thirteenth Tale and psychological thriller drama Another Me in 2013. In 2015, she starred in the action-comedy Barely Lethal. She was also featured in the X-Men movie series in 2016. She apparently will be seen in Netflix's upcoming project Strangers along with Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes.

5. Maisie Williams as AryaStark

After making her acting debut with this series, she garnered critical praise and accolades for her phenomenal work on the show. In 2014, she appeared in the coming-of-age mystery drama The Falling. She also starred in the romantic period drama movie Mary Shelley in 2017. In 2018, she was featured in the animated prehistorical sports comedy Early Man, romantic comedy-drama Then Came You and also made her stage debut in Lauren Gunderson's play I and You. In 2019, she co-launched the social media platform, Daisie, to help artists and creators. In 2020, she starred in the movie The New Mutants and The Owners. She will be seen next in the upcoming six-episode biopic limited series Pistol.

6. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Ser Jamie Lannister

After this show, he appeared in a number of movies like Headhunters (2011) and A Thousand Times Good Night (2013). In 2017, he played the lead role in the crime thriller Shot Caller. He will be next seen in a series, which is based on Christina Clancy’s novel The Second Home.

7. Peter Dinklage as Tyrion

He made his acting debut back in 1995 with the dark comedy movie Living In Oblivion. In 2018, he starred in the movie Avengers: Infinity War and My Dinner With Hervé. He also delivered voice-acting for the video game Destiny. He will voice the protagonist in the upcoming animated movie Hitpig.

8. Richard Madden as Robb Stark

He instantly rose to fame with his iconic role in this fantasy drama series for two years. After this, he starred in the romantic fantasy movie Cinderella (2015) and the historical fiction series Medici (2016). In 2018, he garnered acclaim and awards for his performance in the thriller series Bodyguard. He was most recently seen in the Marvel movie Eternals. He, along with Priyanka Chopra, would be co-starring in the upcoming drama television series Citadel.

9. John Bradley as Samwell Tarly

After appearing in this show, he starred in the historical drama series Borgia in 2011. In 2012, he portrayed a character in an episode of Merlin S5 and also appeared in the series Shameless for two episodes. He was then seen in Closely Observed Trains in 2015. In 2018, he starred in the movie Patient Zero along with Stanley Tucci and Natalie Dormer. He will star in the upcoming sci-fi action disaster thriller Moonfall.

10. Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy

Best known for his iconic role in all eight seasons of this show, he starred in the thriller movie Confine in 2012. In 2014, he was featured in an action-thriller movie John Wick opposite Keanu Reeves. He was also a part of the documentary Football: A Brief History in 2016. He starred in the movies like The Predator (2018) and Jojo Rabbit (2019).

11. Gwendoline Christie as Brienne Of Tarth

After making her acting debut with a 2007 short movie The Time Surgeon, she was a part of numerous brilliant movies and series. In addition, she appeared in the science-fantasy series Wizards Vs Aliens in 2012. She appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) and Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017). She will be next seen as Lucifer in Netflix's The Sandman.

12. Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

Although she made her movie debut with the mystery drama Waterland in 1992, it was this series that made her gain international recognition. In 2012, she starred in the sci-fi action movie Dredd. She then featured in The Purge (2013), 300: Rise Of An Empire (2014), The Adventurer: The Curse of the Midas Box (2014) and Thumper (2017) along with other movies and series. She was last seen in a crime drama Twist and action-thriller Gunpowder Milkshake in 2021.

13. Jack Gleeson as Joffrey

Best known for portraying the evilest character in this show, he began acting at the tender age of 8. In 2014, he retired from acting to pursue an academic career. In 2020, it was announced that he would soon return to television and also have been cast for a small role in the series Out Of Her Mind.

14. Natalie Dormer as Margaery

Apart from this show, she appeared in the last two instalments of The Hunger Games franchise in 2014 and 2015. In 2013, she starred in the procedural drama television series Elementary. She was also a part of The Forest (2016), The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance (2019) and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (2020).

15. Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane

After appearing in this show, he has been a part of several movies and shows including In Order Of Disappearance (2014), Beck (2016-present), The Fate Of The Furious (2017), Twin (2019) and The Witcher (2021). He will be next seen in Elizabeth Banks’ thriller movie Cocaine Bear, which is scheduled to be released in 2022.

16. Kristian Nairn as Hodor

Apart from being a phenomenal actor, he is a professional DJ and guitarist. Since this show began, he has been touring using musical themes and costumes from this fantasy show. In 2017, he performed in several concerts in Antwerp. In 2018, he was a part of a commercial for eToro that was launched on Youtube. He played backstage with Megadeth during the Hellfest Open Air Festival in Clisson in 2018.

Time just flies, doesn't it?