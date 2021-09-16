Recently, actor Tillotama Shome was trolled online. While sadly, women being trolled on social media is nothing new, this time around, in an attempt to insult her, she was referred to as a maid. And she had the perfect response to this 'insult':

A hater on social media called me a "flop actress who looks likes a maid". Now how is that even mildly insulting, given my situation!? 😂#dignityoflabour — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) September 14, 2021

Shome correctly pointed out that calling someone a maid is not a form of insult. Furthermore, her last role that won her nationwide fame and appreciation, was that of a househelp.

However, her tweet rightly raises the issue that it is high time we stop looking at manual labour, of any form, as a degrading activity.

To call Shome's body of work brilliant is an understatement. After all, she has represented India on a global scale and brought pride to the nation. And yet, people will find something about her to troll.

But the discussion here is not on her contribution as an actor. But rather on how trolling has become a part of social media and it is perpetuating the ideas and beliefs that people have fought for years to dismantle. Like considering domestic service as degrading or using it as an insult to comment on someone's looks or body of work.

Of course, it's time we retire the word maid altogether. But the issue here is not about the right phrase but rather, about the right perception.

Respecting corporate jobs but looking down on domestic service or manual labour reeks of elitism. A person who chooses to work hard and earn a living deserves respect, irrespective of what work that might be. And it is absolutely despicable that even in 2021, we need to spell this out.

Naturally, Shome's response earned Twitterati's respect, who were quick to support her opinion:

This pathetic attempt at the insult just shows one of the many ways caste intersects with class in modern India. Loved the dignity of your character in Sir! Big fan :-) — Murthy Arelekatti (@murthyavn) September 14, 2021

Tell that hater... Yes, you hv been 'maid' (Sir) and you literally swept every dirt (hater)off with ur brilliant performance.

Kudos to you 👍🏼🤩 — Nilesh Tripathi (@nileshtripathi5) September 14, 2021

Well said. 😂 Guess they are a fan and watched Monsoon Wedding or Sir. Wait for a few years they will add the word "old" to it and think they have successfully insulted you. Social media is ridiculous. — Sakshi Narula🐉 (@mssakshinarula) September 15, 2021

I'm not a fan of this generation of actors but you're a rare gem.♥️ — Tough Titmouse (@S_Diksha) September 14, 2021

People who respond to this with omg no wayyyyy ur awesome u don't look like a maid are bottomer than bottom tier. https://t.co/oBvOnvJQcf — Tara Acharya (@TaraAcharya3) September 15, 2021

'Looking like a maid'? Don't maids look like normal humans?Privileged sickos need maids but can't see/ respect them as any other women in the society. Isn't this exactly what the movie 'Sir' portrays. Immense respect to her for taking up a role most actresses wouldn't dare to. https://t.co/6Wlr5RDDSD — The Third Eye (@_TheThirdEye_89) September 15, 2021

They are morons . Laughing at them is the way to go . They don’t deserve a serious reaction . https://t.co/csJsEhps7z — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) September 15, 2021

Aise logon ko na insaan ki qadr hai na artist ki! You shine both as an artist and a human. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🤗❤️ https://t.co/n3H75OaxVW — Danish Husain । دانش حُسین । दानिश हुसैन (@DanHusain) September 15, 2021

You are a star in the real sense..one whose light will illuminate the world through the work that you have done & the lives you have touched long after you have gone. Haters are akin to ‘dark matter’. They provide the gas & ensure the ones that provide light,remain bound. ✨🥰 https://t.co/JgKzTVCqE1 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 15, 2021

That’s a standard classist & casteist remark not to mention sexist & racist. Answer the idiot through your good work. He will change his tune soon enough. #maid https://t.co/Xc5bQbxg0u — Nandini C Sen (@NandiniCSen) September 14, 2021

Let's stop using a profession, any profession, as a form of insult. Let's retire from our vocabulary terms and phrases the contribute to classism and casteism. There is dignity in labour and it's time we remember that!