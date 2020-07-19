The following article contains spoilers for Netflix's Indian Matchmaking, reader discretion is advised.







The couple that we're curious about is Aparna Shewakramani and Jay Wa, so are they still together? Are they getting married?

If you're hooked on to Netflix'slike the rest of us, then you obviously can't stop thinking about what actually went down with our favourite pairs. Especially since the show did not elaborate on what happened to the couples after the last episode.

Aparna Shewakramani, a Houston-based attorney met Jay from Atlanta after a few failed dates with other potential matches. But these two seemed to get along quite well. Jay even posted a picture from their date back in 2019, when the show was being shot.

While the two still follow each other on Instagram and like each other's posts, they weren't end game. According to reports, Aparna stated that it didn't work out with any of her on-screen rishtas and she is still looking for 'the one'.

Since the show ended, the lawyer has begun her very own venture called My Golden Balloon, which offers city guides and tours. Aparna's love for travelling seems to have worked out well for her.