Netflix’s most recent three-part docu-series House Of Secrets: The Burari Deaths revolves around the mysterious deaths of eleven family members of the Chundawat family in their home. In 2018, they were found hanging in an alleged ritual-gone-wrong.

The only one to survive and witness the entire spine-chilling incident was their dog, Tommy.

Being the only survivor in the house, the six-year-old dog was found chained to a grill on the terrace by the police. Although it’s not clear who tied him, he was suffering from a high fever and was extremely aggressive when he was rescued.

He was immediately taken to Noida’s House Of Stray Animals and was adopted by animal activist Sanjay Mohapatra. According to a report, the Indian-Pitbull dog was initially depressed and refused to eat food but he started getting better over the next few days. He started eating, being friendly and even went on walks.

Prashant Singh Chundawat, one of the surviving grandsons of Narayan Devi, thanked Mohapatra for adopting their family dog.

I would like to thank you for adopting and taking care of our only remaining family member, Tommy. We live in Kota, Rajasthan and it is very difficult for us to get him here as he is not familiar with us and is very aggressive.

However, on July 23rd 2018, he suffered a cardiac arrest after coming back from his daily evening walk. According to reports, he had his meal at around 4 pm and was taken for a walk at around 5 pm. But, he collapsed as he was entering the gate post his walk. He was brought inside the shelter and examined, but he had passed away.

According to his post-mortem reports, the dog passed away due to trauma and shock, which led to a cardiac arrest. His body was then preserved and cremated in Noida.

