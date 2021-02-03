TikTok India was a phenomenon. It gave people a platform for self-expression that got more popular than giants like Facebook and Instagram. And so, when it was banned, many lives changed. However, such was TikTok influencers' craze that they continue to find great work and here we look at what some of the most popular ones are up to.

1. Faisal Shaikh AKA Mr. Faisu

Faisal actually has had great opportunities coming his way since his account got banned by TikTok, following an FIR by a Shiv Sena member. He plays the lead in the ALTBalaji original Bang Baang and has even starred in a music video Marda Saara India that has more than 2 cr views on YouTube. He wants to focus on acting now and is waiting for more roles.

2. Sameeksha Sud

Just like Faisal, Sameeksha too stars in an ALTBalaji original Who's Your Daddy, and is a part of season 2. She also recently starred in music video Laeja Mainu Naal. Apart from this, she has a YouTube channel and is a rage on Instagram with over 5 million followers and posts reels that are very popular on the platform.

3. Mridul Madhok

Mridul, who had over 10 million followers on TikTok, is into modeling and has aptly been a part of the reality show Myntra Fashion Superstar, where he reached the grand finale. He also has a massive following on Instagram, where he gives grooming tips and makes other lifestyle videos.

4. Ritika AKA Rits Badiani

The TikTok star had already been featuring in songs and movies before the Tiktok ban and the same hasn't changed since. She recently featured in the song 1 AM, which has garnered over 15 million views in little over a month. Before this, she starred in Netflix movie Chaman Bahaar.

5. Amir Siddiqui

TikToker Amir Siddiqui is active on Instagram and can be seen promoting brands on the platform. He also has a YouTube channel but isn't quite active there. Apart from this, Amir is known to do shows.

6. Riyaz Aly

Riyaz, who had around 44 million followers on TikTok was a rage on the platform before it got banned. Understandably, many brands have associated themselves with him. Additionally, he has appeared in music videos and continues to makes reels for Instagram.

7. Garima Chaurasia AKA Gima Ashi

Much like other TikTokers, Garima posts reels on Instagram for her fans, among other modelling pictures. She has also participated in reality show Fame House and has a YouTube channel where she uploads lifestyle videos.

8. Jannat Zubair

Before becoming a sensation on TikTok, Jannat was already doing many projects for TV and has gone back to it since the app's ban. She has also starred in the music video Marda Saara India alongside Mr. Faisu.

9. Awez Darbar

Awez Darbar, who is a well-established choreographer with over 3 million followers on his YouTube page, has been posting dancing and other lifestyle videos as usual. He had 20 million followers on TikTok.

10. Avneet Kaur

Wih over 19 million followers, Avneet was one of the most popular Tikok celebs in the country. But that wasn't the only platform where she showcased her talent. She has been doing TV roles for a long time now and continues to feature in them, as well as music videos. She recently starred in Faraar, a song by Akull and in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara Goenka.

11. Aashika Bhatia

Aashika, who rose to fame as a child actor, got really famous on TikTok and had over 16 million fans. Now, she stars in music videos and promotes many brands on her Instagram page which is quite popular with the young audience.

Unimaginable how much TikTok changed these youngsters' lives.