Remember Rohan 'Ladoo' Raichand from K3G? Well, Kavish Majmudar, the actor who played Hrithik's younger version in the film is all grown up now and he's almost unrecognisable.

This is what he looks like now. (I feel so old.)

Also, here's an interesting story about how he got the role of Ladoo in K3G. In an interview, Kavish revealed that he was actually playing the lead in a play at Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai.

And, it was during that time that he was approached by a coordinator who asked him whether he would be interested in auditioning for Ladoo's role.

One day after attending school, he gave the auditions and he nailed the first round. He was then asked to audition in front of Karan Johar too and 3 months later, he landed the role.

Though it wasn't just K3G, Kavish was also seen in the 2013 film 'Gori Tere Pyar Mein' and the 2014 film 'Main Tera Hero'. He has also worked behind the scenes as an assistant director for the film 'Luck'.

Wondering, what he is up to nowadays? Kavish now lives in Dubai and he plays the role of Nashook in a Bollywood musical, Jaan-E-Jigar, at Bollywood Parks. And, he is quite enjoying it.

We hope to see him on the big screen soon.