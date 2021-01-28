Mothers don't just give birth to their kids, they also leave behind footsteps for them to follow. Here we look at the women actors from the 80s and 90s Hindi film industryne and what their kids are up to these days.

1. Mumtaz: Daughters Natasha and Tanya Madhvani.

One of the most popular leading ladies from yesteryears, Mumtaz got married to Ugandan businessman Mayur Madhwani in 1974. She gave birth to two daughters Natasha and Tanya.

While Natasha is married to Fardeen Khan, Tanya is also living a happy life.

2. Zeenat Aman: Sons Azaan Khan and Zahaan Khan

Zeenat Aman's name needs no introduction and while she was a superstar of her era and remains an icon, her sons also seem to be doing very well for themselves.

Zahaan is a music producer who goes by the name Zanuski.

Meanwhile, Azaan has acted in a few movies just like his mother.

3. Nutan: Son Mohnish Bahl.

A popular face of the Indian television industry, Mohnish has done a few films as well, and is taking forward the legacy left behind by his mother, the legendary Nutan.

4. Poonam Dhillon: Daughter Paloma Thakeria and son Anmol Thakeria.

A successful Bollywood star in the 80s and the 90s, Poonam has two kids - Paloma and Anmol. Both of them are into acting and modelling.

5. Waheeda Rehman: Son Sohail Rekhi and daughter Kashvi Rekhi.

The legend and one of the biggest Bollywood celebrities to date, Waheeda Rehman continues to have a strong presence on-screen. As for her personal life, she got married to Shashi Rekhi, also an actor who went by the name Kamaljeet, and had two kids: Sohail Rekhi and Kashvi Rekhi, both of whom are writers.

6. Meenakshi Seshadri: Josh, Matt, Kendra Mysore.

The star of the 80s and the 90s, Meenakshi quit acting later, to shift to USA with her husband, banker Harish Mysore. Together, they had 3 kids:

7. Tanuja: Daughter Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji.

While Tanuja acted in movies like Haathi Mere Saathi and Do Chor, her daughters also took to acting. Kajol, of course, needs no introduction; as for Tanishaa, she was not as successful as her sister but has done roles in movies like Neal 'n' Nikki and Tango Charlie.

8. Dimple Kapadia: Daughters Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna.

A legend in her own right, Dimple was married to superstar Rajesh Khanna from 1973 to 2012. She had two daughters with him: Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna, both of whom decided to become actors like their parents. While Twinkle had a fairly successful stint in Bollywood, the same cannot be said about Rinke who is now settled in the UK.

9. Deepti Naval: Daughter Disha Jha.

Critically acclaimed actor Deepti Naval was married to director and producer Prakash Jha from 1985 to 2002. They have daughter named Disha Jha who, by her Twitter description, is a producer at Prakash Jha Productions founder of Pen Paper Scissors Entertainment.

10. Smita Patil: Son Prateik Babbar.

Another favourite of the critics and an icon of Indian cinema, Smita Patil gave birth to Prateik Babbar with her husband Raj Babbar. Unfortunately, she passed away soon at the age of 31. Parteik went on to become an actor and has worked in movies like Ekk Deewana Tha and Baaghi 2.

11. Tina Ambani: Sons Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani.

Tina is a very popular actor from the 70s and 80s, and appeared in movies like Karz and Baaton Baaton Mein. In 1991, she got married to Anil and gave birth to Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul. 29 and 25-year-old, the two young men are involved in family business and work for the Reliance group.

Like mothers, like kids.