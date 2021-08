Some Indian TV shows became a daily part of our lives, and we watched the characters grow old with us. Here are some of our favourites - from the first time they appeared on these shows, to the last time as they bid us goodbye.

1. Rajeev Mehta - Praful Parekh, Khichdi

2. Vandana Pathak - Jayshree Parekh, Khichdi

3. Supriya Pathak - Hansa Parekh, Khichdi

4. Jamnadas Majethia - Himanshu Seth, Khichdi

5. Anang Desai - Tulsidas Parekh (Babuji), Khichdi

6. Ratna Pathak Shah - Maya Sarabhai, Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai

7. Rupali Ganguly - Monisha Sarabhai, Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai

8. Sumeet Raghavan - Dr. Sahil Sarabhai, Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai

9. Rajesh Kumar - Rosesh Sarabhai, Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai

10. Satish Shah - Indravadan Sarabhai, Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai

11. Shivaji Satam - ACP Pradyuman, CID

12. Aditya Srivastava - Sr. Inspector Abhijeet, CID

13. Dayanand Shetty - Sr. Inspector Daya, CID

14. Dinesh Phadnis - Inspector Fredricks (Freddy), CID

15. Narendra Gupta - Dr. Salunkhe, CID

16. Kavita Kaushik - Sub Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala, F.I.R

17. Gopi Bhalla - Head Constable Gopinath Gandotra, F.I.R

18. Kiku Sharda - Constable Mulayam Singh Gulgule, F.I.R

19. Shiv Panditt - Senior Head Officer Hanuman Prasad Pandey (Makkhan Singh), F.I.R

Which character was your favourite?