Do you guys still watch MTV or just TV for that matter? I only ask because growing up back when I did, MTV was the sh*t and no matter what anybody from that time says, we have all wanted to be VJs at some point or as cool as them. I mean, who wouldn't want to be Ayushmann?

1. Jose Covaco

You have probably seen him goofing around on Instagram. He also posts videos and other content on Vine and YouTube and is popularly known as Hoezaay. He is also one of the co-founders of Kaanmasti, a comedy podcast based on real life, featuring Jose Covaco a.k.a Hoezaay, Suresh Menon and Cyril D

Here's Hoezay discussing electricity bills with Arnab Goswami:

2. Ayushmann Khurrana

One of the first MTV Roadies winners and most popular VJs on MTV, Ayushmann has since become a Bollywood A-lister with both commercially and critically successful movies under his belt. His Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is currently streaming on Netflix.

3. Gurbani Judge AKA Bani J

The former roadie, VJ and MTV presenter is now part of an Emmy nominated show with Four More Shots Please! While she has been part of films over the years, Four More Shots is the first time Bani J has had a role this meaty and she's so damn good at playing it. BTW, she was also the runner up on Bigg Boss 10.

4. Cyrus Sahukar

The former MTV VJ has been a full-time actor for years now with roles in films like Aisha and Rang De Basanti. He's been a host on countless shows. But right now, you will find him being a part of two very cool series', Potluck and Mind The Malhotras.

5. Rhea Chakraborty

Chakraborty is now an actor, who made her acting debut in the Telegu film Tuneega. She is also a known face in Bollywood with appearances in a plethora of movies and a lead role in Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Sonali Cable.

6. Shenaz Treasurywala

Shenaz has been an actor for years with films like Delhi Belly and American-ish under her belt. She has also been a part of Kumail Nanjiani's The Big Sick. She is also a writer and a very popular travel blogger.

7. Ranvijay Singha

Ranvijay is the OG Roadie. There have been many who have taken on the title but none have done it as powerfully as main man Ranvijay. He went on to be a judge on the show and was part of it for a good 18 years before calling it quits just a few days ago. He is currently the host of Shark Tank India.

8. Gaelyn Mendonca

The wonderful Gaely Mendonca continues to be a TV host and presenter. She has also dabbled in acting with roles in films like Nautanki Saala. She currently hosts WWE Now India is practically the face of WWE programming in India.

9. Sunanda Wong

The MTV VJ is one of the most popular and sought after TV presenters in the country. She has also been busy acting and has been a part of films like Ram Madhvani's Neerja, which bagged the National Award in India in 2017 for Best Feature Film in Hindi, and Atul Manjrekar's Fanney Khan.

This makes me so nostalgic, like early 2005, summers, coming back from school and just switching MTV on and watching literally anything that is on, to be honest. Back in 2005, if you watched MTV, you were cool.