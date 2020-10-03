Patriarchy has become such an ingrained part of our lives, that today, victim-blaming overshadows even factual reporting, especially in instances of sexual and domestic violence. Simply put, we tend to passively talk about violence against women, ignoring the very active role that men, as perpetrators, play in committing

The all-pervasive victim-blaming, and the need to put the onus on criminals and not their victims, is exactly what American educator, filmmaker, and author Jackson Katz talked about in his Ted Talk, Violence against women — it's a men's issue.

In his talk, Jackson talks about how domestic and sexual violence is not a women's issue alone, but rather, also a men's issue because men are the most common perpetrators.

He added that it's time we change the questions from what the woman was doing/wearing/or behaving like to "what's wrong with men?"

Let's be clear: Asking questions about Mary is not going to get us anywhere in terms of preventing violence. We have to ask a different set of questions. The questions are not about Mary, they're about John. They include things like, why does John beat Mary? Why is domestic violence still a big problem in the US and all over the world? What's going on? Why do so many men abuse physically, emotionally, verbally, and other ways, the women and girls, and the men and boys, that they claim to love? What's going on with men?

And now, in the wake of rising rape cases in India, people are sharing his message on social media, reiterating the need to educate, and where needed, punish the men and stop controlling and blaming the women.

And U say women are the victims but not whose responsible - The MEN !!! Jackson Katz PH.D Ted Talk pic.twitter.com/taJmN15Pz7 — ANDALIB عنْدَلِيْب سُلْطانْبُوْرِي (@Asultanpuri) October 2, 2020

Read this twice if you have to.



Violence against women: it’s a men’s issue



([email protected] Katz’s TED talk) pic.twitter.com/ilevIWbPSA — #theEnthuBakers (@dipeshdutt) October 1, 2020

Watch "Jackson Katz: Violence against women—it's a men's issue" on YouTube https://t.co/DZZyEaClDJ

Amazing talk. — Bhupali (@Bhupali4) October 1, 2020

#DLM

Violence Against Women: It’s a Men’s Issue, Jackson Katz



We talk about how many women were raped last year, not about how many men raped women. We talk about how many girls in a school district were harassed last year, not about how many boys harassed girls. — Aryan Veturekar (@AryanVeturekar) October 3, 2020

#Rape #ViolenceAgainstWomen#CorrectPerspective



It should be



XYZ ( perpetrator ) raped ABC (victim)



Shift focus on the real villian, the perpetrator



Violence Against Women : It's a Men's Issue pic.twitter.com/gnzXiaSAzI — gab.ai/TheCol🇮🇳 (@desertfox61I) October 2, 2020

We need to reshape our own thinking ... till then crime against women either , verbal, economic , physical will not go down Jackson Katz: Violence against women -- it's a men's issue https://t.co/6O7qx69YCR — Saurabh Sharma (@Immunization4al) October 2, 2020

In fact, Anushka Sharma and Kriti Sanon also penned notes on Instagram about how male privilege begins from home, from the very time a boy is born, and it's high time we end patriarchy and build an equal society.

It's no longer enough to simply demand action. We have to now lead the change we wish to see in the world, and one way of doing that is to change the way we talk about domestic and sexual violence.