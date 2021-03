Zack Snyder's Justice League has us falling in love with the bandwagon of superheroes all over again. And so we couldn't help ourselves from imagining a desi version of Justice League with our favourite actors. Here is who we would cast:

1. Shahid Kapoor as Lex Luthor

2. Hrithik Roshan as Superman

3. Sushmita Sen as Wonder Woman

4. Rohit Saraf as Flash

5. Saif Ali Khan as Batman

6. Ranveer Singh as Cyborg

7. Randeep Hooda as Aquaman

8. Boman Irani as Alfred Pennyworth

9. Naseeruddin Shah as Silas Stone (Cyborg's father)

10. Jaideep Ahlawat as James Gordon

11. Anushka Sharma as Lois Lane

12. Jim Sarbh as Joker

13. Dino Morea as Nuidis Vulko

14. Alia Bhatt as Mera

15. Milind Soman as Deathstroke

16. Pankaj Tripathi as Martian Manhunter

17. Ratna Pathak Shah as Martha Kent

Who is your favourite character?