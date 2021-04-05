Before leaving this world, some of the greatest minds ever left behind some gems in the form of their last words. Here are the noteworthy ones:

1. Frank Sinatra

The legendary singer and actor said his last words, "I'm losing it," to his wife.

2. Steve Jobs

Steve's sister recounted that he looked at his family as he said his last words, “Oh wow, oh wow, oh wow.”

3. Kishore Kumar

This legendary singer's last words are reported to be, “I am fine, but if you call the doctor, I will have a heart attack.”

4. Rajesh Khanna

The actor who defined an era of cinema in Bollywood said the final words, "Time ho gaya hai. Pack up!" on his death bed.

5. Bob Marley

Bob's final words to his son Ziggy were, "Money can't buy life."

6. Jack Daniel

This whiskey distiller's last words' seem fitting, as he said, "One last drink, please."

7. Princess Diana

A French firefighter stated that Diana's last words were, "My God, what’s happened?” before she went into cardiac arrest.

8. Kurt Cobain

A part of this singer's suicide note read, "It's better to burn out than fade away."

9. Paul Walker

Before passing away in a car crash, Paul Walker's last words were, "Let's go for a drive."

10. Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley told to his fiancée, Ginger Alden, "I'm going to the bathroom to read," before he passed away.

11. Heath Ledger

The actor's last words were to his sister who asked him to be careful with his medication to which Heath replied, "Katie, Katie, I'm fine. I know what I'm doing."

12. Meena Kumari

Before going into coma, this legendary actor's last words to her husband were, "Chandan, I will not live longer now. My last wish is to die in your arms."

13. Dev Anand

Before leaving from London, where he passed away from a cardiac arrest, this actor's last words to his wife were, "I will return soon."

14. Irrfan Khan

This much-loved actor's last words are reported to be about his mother, to his wife. "Amma has come to take me," he said.

15. Michael Jackson

The singer's last words to his doctor are reported to be, "Just make me sleep. Doesn’t matter what time I get up… I can’t function if I don’t sleep. They’ll have to cancel it. And I don’t want them to cancel it, but they will have to cancel it.”

16. Albert Einstein

His last words as he refused to undergo surgery are said to be, "I want to go when I want. It is tasteless to prolong life artificially. I have done my share, it is time to go. I will do it elegantly."