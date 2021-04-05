Before leaving this world, some of the greatest minds ever left behind some gems in the form of their last words. Here are the noteworthy ones:

1. Frank Sinatra

The legendary singer and actor said his last words, "I'm losing it," to his wife. 

Source: Time Magazine

2. Steve Jobs

Steve's sister recounted that he looked at his family as he said his last words, “Oh wow, oh wow, oh wow.”

Source: CNBC

3. Kishore Kumar

This legendary singer's last words are reported to be, “I am fine, but if you call the doctor, I will have a heart attack.”

Source: Indian Express

4. Rajesh Khanna

The actor who defined an era of cinema in Bollywood said the final words, "Time ho gaya hai. Pack up!" on his death bed. 

Source: Deccan Herald

5. Bob Marley 

Bob's final words to his son Ziggy were, "Money can't buy life." 

Source: The Guardian

6. Jack Daniel 

This whiskey distiller's last words' seem fitting, as he said, "One last drink, please."

Source: Republic World

7. Princess Diana

A French firefighter stated that Diana's last words were, "My God, what’s happened?” before she went into cardiac arrest. 

Source: TOI

8. Kurt Cobain 

A part of this singer's suicide note read, "It's better to burn out than fade away."

Source: BBC

9. Paul Walker

Before passing away in a car crash, Paul Walker's last words were, "Let's go for a drive."

Source: FirstPost

10. Elvis Presley 

Elvis Presley told to his fiancée, Ginger Alden, "I'm going to the bathroom to read," before he passed away. 

Source: Esquire

11. Heath Ledger 

The actor's last words were to his sister who asked him to be careful with his medication to which Heath replied, "Katie, Katie, I'm fine. I know what I'm doing."

Source: LA Times

12. Meena Kumari

Before going into coma, this legendary actor's last words to her husband were, "Chandan, I will not live longer now. My last wish is to die in your arms."

Source: Outlook India

13. Dev Anand

Before leaving from London, where he passed away from a cardiac arrest, this actor's last words to his wife were, "I will return soon." 

Source: Newsgram

14. Irrfan Khan

This much-loved actor's last words are reported to be about his mother, to his wife. "Amma has come to take me," he said. 

Source: Rotten Tomatoes

15. Michael Jackson

The singer's last words to his doctor are reported to be, "Just make me sleep. Doesn’t matter what time I get up… I can’t function if I don’t sleep. They’ll have to cancel it. And I don’t want them to cancel it, but they will have to cancel it.”

Source: The Washington post

16. Albert Einstein 

His last words as he refused to undergo surgery are said to be, "I want to go when I want. It is tasteless to prolong life artificially. I have done my share, it is time to go. I will do it elegantly."

Source: Amazon