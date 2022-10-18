The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actor Renuka Shahane met, fell in love with, and married villain typecasted actor Ashutosh Rana. These lovebirds love in an old-school way.

While he made his breakthrough as Gokul Pandit in Dushman (1988) and even today, watching him on-screen in his villainous roles scares audiences, she became an ideal bahu with her role in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994).

The two have been together for more than 19 years and have two sons. Ashutosh and Renuka are an unlikely pair when you look at their careers but blend perfectly as people.

On September 20, 2020, in the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane spilled some beans on their relationship and how love had blossomed between them more than two decades ago. Renuka and Ashutosh had first met at the premiere of Hansal Mehta’s debut directorial film Jayate. It turned out that they had common friends.

So, Ashutosh had penned a poem for Renuka with the hope to get a reply if her answer would be a ‘yes’, and even if she wasn’t interested in him, there wasn’t a scope of rejection. Though, he had feared being rejected. He took the poetic route to confess his love for Renuka and therefore, recited a poem as a proposal.

The poem ended with a question and a willingness to accept whatever answer it might to be- yes or not. To this, Renuka replied in the affirmative by saying, “Rana ji, I think I am in love with you”. “She paused for a second and finally confessed that she was in love with me too,” Ashutosh said. They went on Kapil Sharma’s show and discussed their love story in a beautiful way and what blossomed between them more than 17 years ago.

Narrating what happened further, Ashutosh Rana said that director, Ravi Rai had wanted to do a show with him and Renuka Shahane. So, Ashutosh had taken this opportunity to ask Ravi for Renuka’s number but the director told him that she doesn’t answer calls from unknown numbers and also not after 10 pm. Keeping in mind these protocols, Ashutosh had left a message on her answering machine wishing her for Dussehra but he had also refrained from sharing his contact number.

Ashutosh had thought that if Renuka wanted to talk to him, she would try to find his number. As destiny was in his favor, Renuka had thanked him for the wishes but through his sister. For three months, Renuka and Ashutosh had played ‘phone a friend’. Ashutosh had elaborated, “Maine usi din raat ko 10:30 baje inhe call kardia aur kaha Thank you Renuka ji aapne apna number de dia. Aur aise teen mahine hum phone a friend khelte rahe.”

The couple is extremely adorable and we send them so much positivity!