There’s a thin line between asking questions and being plain offensive. And, over the years, on-ground entertainment reporters have frequently toppled over those boundaries. Some of the questions they have posed Bollywood actors have been so stupid and, many a times intrusive, that they’ve naturally invoked a frustrated reaction.

Take a look at these 9 times Bollywood actors shut down rude reporters –

1. Ranveer Singh

During the promotions for Befikre, a reporter asked Ranveer Singh’s reaction to Ranbir Kapoor’s comment in Koffee With Karan. Not only did the question have no connection with the film, but it also appeared maliciously intended to instigate a controversy. The reporter re-iterated Kapoor’s nonchalant comment on wanting to see Singh and Deepika Padukone marry and their kids to become his fans.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

During the music launch of Chennai Express, a reporter questioned Shah Rukh Khan about the surrogacy procedures he and his wife had opted for at the time for their third child. The question was the first question of the day. It overstepped many boundaries and again had zero links to film or its music.

3. Alia Bhatt

What followed after the infamous Alia Bhatt’s debut at Koffee With Karan was endless scrutiny and a massive Internet obsession with her general knowledge awareness. It reached a point that wherever the actor went, the reporters would mockingly throw GK questions at her. Once at the Mirchi Music Awards, Bhatt got irked and shut down a reporter who posed a question whilst pre-emptively laughing at her.

4. Deepika Padukone

Because of the higher visibility of the film industry, reporters and publications tend to take things for granted, often blurring the lines between what’s problematic and what’s not. Back in 2014, a leading newspaper published an entire piece on the actor’s cleavage. Naturally irked (and rightly so), the actor took a stance against it. Later on, a reporter questioned her stance over the same. They referred to the issue as something ‘petty’, which did not go down well.

5. Parineeti Chopra

A thick-headed reporter voiced his thick-headedness out loud during the promotions of Shuddh Desi Romance. He said, ‘Girls are young, they like it. When they get old, they start shouting and screaming at the boy.” Parineeti Chopra put him in place.

6. Priyanka Chopra

All MRAs, the self-proclaimed messiahs of toxic masculinity, have concerns out of this world. One of them happened to question Priyanka Chopra on the ‘abuse of a man’. His reference point is a scenario where a man eve-teases a woman and she slaps him back. He was outraged that why doesn’t no one talk about HIS abuse. Where’s equality there?

7. Salman Khan

There is a string of reporters who seem to ask the most inappropriate questions on the most unrelated events. Once, a journo asked Salman Khan about Preity Zinta’s accusing Ness Wadia of molestation. The actor dismissed the question right away.

8. Vidya Balan

The uncanny obsession with women’s bodies points to an alarming state of affairs. Once, a reporter had the audacity to ask the critically acclaimed actor Vidya Balan about her future, slyly sliding in if she had any plans for a weight-loss journey. The ever-effervescent calmly put him in his place.

9. Ranbir Kapoor

During the promotions for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, a reporter had the ‘unique’ idea to remark on ex-lovers reuniting for work situation between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. He courageously asked Padukone if her older tattoo would be making a re-appearance during the promotions. For the unversed, the actor had an RK tattoo on the back of her neck when the two were in a relationship. Kapoor had a fitting reply for the reporter.

If I had a penny each time a reporter poses a deeply personal question to celebrities on most random occasions, I’d be a millionaire.