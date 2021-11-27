While none of them has confirmed this, rumours have it that actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to tie the knot in December, supposedly in Rajasthan.

Since the news of the wedding is doing rounds on social media, a lot of updates regarding the venue, guest list and others have come to light, but they haven't been confirmed by either of the parties. Apparently, they even had their roka ceremony at Kabir Khan's home on Diwali.

So while we were waiting for the couple to actually confirm the news and tell us all about the wedding, right from the proposal to the roka and everything in between, we stumbled across a clip of Vicky proposing to Katrina at an event.

In an award show in 2019, Vicky popped the question to Katrina in the most Bollywood style possible. As Katrina walked on the stage to receive her award, Vicky said, "Aap kisi acche se Vicky Kaushal ko dhoondh ke shaadi kyun nahi kar leti?"

Vicky further continued, "Shaadi ki season chal raha hai toh mujhe laga aapka bhi man kar raha hoga toh pooch leta hoon."

Katrina replied to this, asking him, "Kya?"

And finally, Vicky sang the song "Mujhse shaadi karogi..." and proposed to Katrina in front of the audience!

The video also shows clips of actor Salman Khan's reaction to the so-called proposal, as he pretends to doze off on his sister Arpita's shoulder, all in good humour. Katrina and Salman were reportedly in a relationship in the past.

And people are even making fan videos of the couple:

The video is doing rounds on Instagram again as the Vicky-Katrina wedding is approaching fast. We already are hearing wedding bells!