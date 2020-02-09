With the Oscars just around the corner, this weekend is the perfect time to catch up with all the films that have been nominated. So here is a list of where you can watch all our favourite Oscar nominated movies. 

1. Joker

This Joaquin Phoenix starrer film is a strong contender for the Best Film at the Oscars. It will be re-releasing in India on February 14, so if you haven't seen it yet, you can catch it in the theatres. 

where to watch joker
Source: Variety

2. Parasite

The first Korean film to ever be nominated for the Best Picture, this thriller that has made an impact world-wide is screening at the theatres in India. 

where to watch parasite online
Source: Washington Post

3. The Irishman

This Netflix crime-drama starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino is a must watch from the Oscars list and has been nominated for the Best Film and Best Director.


 Watch it here

watch online The Irishman
Source: The Bustle

4. Little Women

This modern-day adaptation is a period drama based on the book of the same name by by Louisa May Alcott. The film is currently in the theatres and has been nominated for the Best Picture at the Oscars. 

where to watch Little Women
Source: CNN

5. Marriage Story

Another Netflix original that has been nominated for the Best Picture, this film starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver deals with the ups and downs of a couple going through a divorce. 


Watch it here

watch Marriage Story online
Source: New york times

6. Jojo Rabbit

This satirical comedy-drama starring Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson and Roman Griffin Davis has been nominated for the Best Picture. The film is currently screening at the theatres, so don't miss it! 

watch Jojo Rabbit online
Source: Vox

7. Two Popes

This Netflix biographical drama has been nominated in the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor categories. It follows the story of Pope Benedict and the future Pope Francis as they plan the future of the catholic church. 


Watch it here

watch Two Popes watch online
Source: Forbes

8. Ford V Ferrari

This drama film starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon is based on the beginning of the revolutionary Ford Motor Co. and has been nominated for Best Picture. You can catch this movie over a tub of popcorn in the theatres. 

watch Ford V Ferrari
Source: Indiewire

9. 1917

A war-drama starring George MacKay and Dean‑Charles Chapman, 1917 has been nominated for Best Picture. This film is based on the events of the World War I and follows the story of two British soldiers. The film is currently in theatres in India. 

watch 1917
Source: Variety

10. Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood

This Quentin Tarantino film with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in lead roles follows the journey of an actor in Hollywood. This Oscar nominated film for Best Picture is available on Amazon Prime Video. 

Watch it here.

Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood
Source: Vox

Which movie are you watching this weekend?