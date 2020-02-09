With the Oscars just around the corner, this weekend is the perfect time to catch up with all the films that have been nominated. So here is a list of where you can watch all our favourite Oscar nominated movies.

1. Joker

This Joaquin Phoenix starrer film is a strong contender for the Best Film at the Oscars. It will be re-releasing in India on February 14, so if you haven't seen it yet, you can catch it in the theatres.

2. Parasite

The first Korean film to ever be nominated for the Best Picture, this thriller that has made an impact world-wide is screening at the theatres in India.

3. The Irishman

This Netflix crime-drama starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino is a must watch from the Oscars list and has been nominated for the Best Film and Best Director.





Watch it here.



4. Little Women

This modern-day adaptation is a period drama based on the book of the same name by by Louisa May Alcott. The film is currently in the theatres and has been nominated for the Best Picture at the Oscars.

5. Marriage Story

Another Netflix original that has been nominated for the Best Picture, this film starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver deals with the ups and downs of a couple going through a divorce.





Watch it here.

6. Jojo Rabbit

This satirical comedy-drama starring Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson and Roman Griffin Davis has been nominated for the Best Picture. The film is currently screening at the theatres, so don't miss it!

7. Two Popes

This Netflix biographical drama has been nominated in the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor categories. It follows the story of Pope Benedict and the future Pope Francis as they plan the future of the catholic church.





Watch it here.

8. Ford V Ferrari

This drama film starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon is based on the beginning of the revolutionary Ford Motor Co. and has been nominated for Best Picture. You can catch this movie over a tub of popcorn in the theatres.

9. 1917

A war-drama starring George MacKay and Dean‑Charles Chapman, 1917 has been nominated for Best Picture. This film is based on the events of the World War I and follows the story of two British soldiers. The film is currently in theatres in India.

10. Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood

This Quentin Tarantino film with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in lead roles follows the journey of an actor in Hollywood. This Oscar nominated film for Best Picture is available on Amazon Prime Video.





Which movie are you watching this weekend?