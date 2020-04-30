Not just films, Irrfan Khan also made a mark in television. As a tribute to the late actor, DD has announced that it is bringing back one of Irrfan's earlier television shows, Shrikant.
Watch your favourite #IrrfanKhan in Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's #Shrikant, this afternoon at 3:30 pm on @DDNational pic.twitter.com/7WzKoBlOQe— Doordarshan National (@DDNational) April 29, 2020
Based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel Srikanta, the series talked about the life journey and influences of a man Shrikant, from Calcutta to Burma (Myanmmar) in 19th century.
बने रहिए @DDNational के साथ और जरूर देखिए हमारी प्रस्तुति “श्रीकांत” अपने चहेते इरफ़ान ख़ान के साथ, दोपहर 3.30 बजे pic.twitter.com/8l7m816g80— Doordarshan National (@DDNational) April 29, 2020
Twitter thanked the channel and remembered the actor.
Salute to @DDNational 🙏🙏🙏🙏 #IrfanKhan— The Financial Planner (@iarm87) April 29, 2020
Good Gesture To The Great Soul— SKD (@SambitDalai9) April 29, 2020
धन्यवाद 🙏DD— Suman Dubey (@Sumangopal77) April 29, 2020
धन्यवाद @DDNational एक कलाकार को यहि एक सच्ची श्रद्धांजलि है।— Ankit (@AnkPurohit) April 29, 2020
The ensemble starcast included Ashwini Bhave, Irrfan Khan, Farooq Shaikh, Mrinal Kulkarni and Sujata Mehta. The show will air every day at 3:30 pm.