Not just films, Irrfan Khan also made a mark in television. As a tribute to the late actor, DD has announced that it is bringing back one of Irrfan's earlier television shows, Shrikant.

Based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel Srikanta, the series talked about the life journey and influences of a man Shrikant, from Calcutta to Burma (Myanmmar) in 19th century.

Twitter thanked the channel and remembered the actor.

Good Gesture To The Great Soul — SKD (@SambitDalai9) April 29, 2020

धन्यवाद 🙏DD — Suman Dubey (@Sumangopal77) April 29, 2020

The ensemble starcast included Ashwini Bhave, Irrfan Khan, Farooq Shaikh, Mrinal Kulkarni and Sujata Mehta. The show will air every day at 3:30 pm.