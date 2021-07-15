For the rich, dining is not just about eating. It's more of an experience that only a few selected places can offer. These places are exotic, innovative and obviously pretty.

Let's see where the rich people of India dine and hang out.

Delhi

1. Orient Express – Taj Palace Hotel

It's the perfect place for a romantic fine dining experience and different types of European delicacies.

Average cost for two: ₹8,000 without alcohol.

2. Dear Donna

The classy restaurant is one of the top-rated places in Delhi and you are sure to spot some celebrity here.

Average cost for two: ₹2,200 with alcohol.

3. Indian Accent

It is featured in Asia's best 50 restaurants and given an unmatched dining experience. It's inventive Indian cuisine has made it so popular among the rich.

Average cost for two: ₹5,000 without alcohol.

4. Olive Bar & Kitchen

Average cost for two: ₹4,000 without alcohol.

5. One8 Commune

Located in Aerocity, this Virat Kohli restauarant has a sprawling space spread over two floors. It is one of those places where you wil spot the rich people.

Average cost for two: ₹2,500 with alcohol.

6. House of Ming, The Taj Mahal Hotel

It is one of the best Chinese dining destinations in Delhi managed by award-winning chefs.

Average cost for two: ₹5,500 without alcohol.

7. Dadel

8. Swan

Average cost for two: ₹2,000 without alcohol

9. Bo Tai

Average cost for two: ₹2,500 without alcohol

Mumbai

1. Le Cirque Signature - The Leela Mumbai

It offers a mix of French and Italian cuisines and is

Average cost for two: ₹6,000

2. Wasabi by Morimoto, The Taj Palace

This is an award-winning Japanese restaurant know for its signature dishes like White fish carpaccio, Black cod miso, Wasabi creme brulee, etc.

Average cost for two: ₹10,000 without alcohol

3. XXO - The St. Regis Mumbai

The restaurant opens from 7PM till 3AM in the morning. If you one of those who loves to party all night, this place is for you.

Average cost for two: ₹5,000 without alcohol.

4. Hakkasan

Celebrities like Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar often visit this place so you might bump into one of the celebs for sure.

Average cost for two: ₹2,600 without alcohol.

5. Bayroute

The restaurant has 3 outlets in Mumbai, including Juhu. You will see the likes of Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and their children, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, having lunch here.

Average cost for two: ₹3,000 without alcohol.

6. Otter's Club

It is one of the oldest clubs in Mumbai. Celebs like Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar are often seen here.

7. Soho House

This members-only club is one of the expensive places where the rich hang out. Annual membership to Soho House Mumbai starts at ₹1.1 lakh.

8. Sequel Bistro

This little cafe in Bandra West is known for its extensive menu of healthy foods. You will spot celebs like Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, etc. here.

Average cost for two: ₹1,500

9. Kitchen Garden by Suzette

Celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are often spotted here.

Average cost for two: ₹1,000

10. Bastian

It's one of the favourite celeb weekend spots in Mumbai.

Average cost for two: ₹2,500 without alcohol.

Bengaluru

1. Grasshopper

It's the perfect place to spend your special day and hang out with friends. A quaint, private restaurant, the place is known for its exclusive setting and has only five tables and includes two completely private dining spaces.

Average cost for two: ₹5,000

2. Rim Naam - The Oberoi

This restaurant is known for its Thai food and amazing ambience.

Average cost for two: ₹4,000 without alcohol.

Hyderabad

1. Adaa, Taj Falaknuma Palace

Being a palace, it's super expensive but doesn't fail to attract rich people.

Average cost for two: ₹8,000 without alcohol.

2. Prego, The Westin

If you are a fan of Italian food, you won't be able to resist visiting this place again and again. From premium Italian wines and fresh gourmet pizzas to homemade pastas, Prego is known for it all.

Average cost for two: ₹3,500

Goa

1. Olive Bar and Kitchen

Average cost for two: ₹2,000 without alcohol

2. Thalassa

This open air restaurant located on the edge of cliffs in Vagator is one of Goa's most popular.

Average cost for two: ₹2,100 without alcohol

3. Antares Restaurant and Beach Club

Average cost for two: ₹2,000

4. Pousada by the Beach

Average cost for two: ₹ 2000

5. Cavatina

Average cost for two: ₹2,000 without alcohol

Just writing down the names of these expensive restaurants is giving me hunger pangs.