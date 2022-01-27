Take This Quiz To Find Out Which Bobby Deol Character Is Your Soulmate

Everyone has a Bobby Deol soulmate who is the yin to their yang. So take this quiz and find out which Bobby Deol character is your forever and ever!
1. What does your ideal date look like?
via Twitter
2. What do you look for in a partner?
via IndiaTimes
3. How many times a day do you text your partner? Yes, this is important.
via Indian Express
4. If life gave you lemons, what would you do with them?
via Hindustan Times
5. Be honest and pick a cheesy pick-up line that would actually work on you.
via Rediff
6. How would your friends describe you?
via Twitter
7. Pick a statement your friends use to describe your ex:
via DailyO
Here is your Bobby Deol soulmate.
Result