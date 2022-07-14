Categories

QUIZ

Take This Quiz And We'll Tell You Which Bollywood Rom-Com Resembles Your Life

Manya Ailawadi

23 shares | 2009 views

Other than the fact that we already play random scenarios of romantic-comedies in our head, let's just imagine that your life is a rom-com plot. That almost sounds magical, doesn't it? You get to have a meet-cute, a first giggly date and maybe even a song. 

So, take this quiz and find out which rom-com could be based on your life:

1. What is your comfort food?

2. What describes you the best?

3. If you had to pick a rom-com cliché, what would it be?

4. It's raining outside - what would you like to do?

5. What is an ideal date for you?

6. Who's your favourite Bollywood rom-com actor, among the following?

7. Which is a sitcom couple that you ship?

via Uproxx

8. If you could pick just one charaterisitic for a partner, what would it be?

via Looper

9. What is one of your pet peeves? 

10. If you had to pick a spot for your meet-cute, what would it be?

Quiz ne bana di jodi?

Result

