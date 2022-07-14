Take This Quiz And We'll Tell You Which Bollywood Rom-Com Resembles Your Life

Other than the fact that we already play random scenarios of romantic-comedies in our head, let's just imagine that your life is a rom-com plot. That almost sounds magical, doesn't it? You get to have a meet-cute, a first giggly date and maybe even a song.

So, take this quiz and find out which rom-com could be based on your life:

1. What is your comfort food? Maggi Dal Chawal Fries Butter Chicken Pizza Gol Gappe

2. What describes you the best? Confident Fierce Honest Talkative Carefree Ambitious

3. If you had to pick a rom-com cliché, what would it be? The love of your life has always been in front of you. Choosing the wrong person only to realise who the right one is. Best-friend turns love interest. Opposites attract. The last-moment chase to express your feelings, before it's too late. Love at first sight.

4. It's raining outside - what would you like to do? Run around and jump in the puddles, of course. Sit at a tapri, drinking chai. Turn on the music, and sit near my window. Walk around, imagining myself in a sad music video. Ew, stay inside. Binge on pakora.

5. What is an ideal date for you? Visiting touristy spots in the city. Going on a street-food eating spree. Movie. Wherever the wind takes us. A fancy dinner. Staying at home, ordering food while bingeing on a show.

6. Who's your favourite Bollywood rom-com actor, among the following? Ayushmann Khurrana Ranveer Singh Shahid Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Imran Khan Shah Rukh Khan

7. Which is a sitcom couple that you ship? Ross-Rachel Monica-Chandler Jim-Pam Ted-Robin Phil-Claire Jake-Amy

8. If you could pick just one charaterisitic for a partner, what would it be? Spontaneity The ability to express. Patience Sincerity Sense of humour. They should like the same things that I do.

9. What is one of your pet peeves? People who have to one-up every story. Leaving drawers and cabinets open Texting during a meal. Chewing noises. Crowding the airport gate. Lending something to someone and never getting it back.