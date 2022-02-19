Take This Quiz & We'll Tell You Which Bollywood Softboi Is Your Soulmate

Do you like sensitive men who love playing with your emotions? Then you're attracted to softbois. They are, by definition, "Similar to fuckboys but without the cocky attitude." And of course Bollywood has given us a plethora of them, who we couldn't help falling head over heels for. So take this quiz and find out who is the softboi of your dreams.
1. What's your ideal date?
2. What's the perfect anniversary gift?
3. What's your ideal proposal like?
4. How do you expect your SO to react after a fight?
5. Which Bollywood song should he use to serenade you?
6. Which romantic movie is your favourite?
7. Pick a dessert you'd love to share
8. What do you do when your partner doesn't text you back for a day?
9. Lastly, pick an activity you'd like to do with your SO
