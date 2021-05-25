Take This Quiz To Find Out Which 'Hera Pheri' Character You Are. Abhi Maza Aayega Na Bhidu!

The OG three musketeers- Babu Rao Ganpat Rao Apte, Raju and Shyam have a separate fan base, don’t they? From iconic characters and meme-worthy dialogues to a rib-tickling sequel, this classic movie has left us with numerous memories.

This cult movie, that made us laugh until our jaws and stomach hurt, turned 21 this year. So, here’s a quiz that you should definitely take to find out which character suits you the best.

1. You are going to win a lottery, what’s your first reaction? via GIPHY Start planning for the future. Keep living ordinarily. Overreact and overspend before you even get a penny.

2. If you have a ₹2000 note, what would you do? via GIPHY Eat corns, ice cream and ride swings. Buy a bottle of alcohol. Keep it for future use.

3. What would be your ideal education level? via GIPHY Get a proper degree and work at a reputed bank. Return home after your first day at college. Get a fake degree.

4. What would be your reaction if someone you know passes by you? via GIPHY Notice them before anyone else does. Keep talking while looking in their direction. You get so flustered that you keep quiet.

5. How would you react when you are under stress? via GIPHY You relax and come up with a plan. You pretend to be calm but are going crazy in the head. You break down and think about everything that can wrong.

6. What would you do if you see someone wearing the same glasses as you? via GIPHY You boast about it in front of your friends. You get jealous. You consider them bhai-bhai.

7. What’s your OG move during a fight? via GIPHY Grab a brass water pot and hit with it. You duck as you see things coming your way. You cheer from afar but alwys end up getting hurt.

8. What would you never change about your life, even if you become an ‘ameer aadmi’? via GIPHY Mobile number. Bargaining. Free wifi.

9. What’s your favourite thing to spend money on? via GIPHY On alcohol. On a date with your significant other. On buying high-end luxury products.

10. What would be your first question to a person whom you are meeting for the first time? via GIPHY What’s your name? What’s your bank balance? You simply won’t care.

11. What would you do if you get a call from the wrong number? via GIPHY You will simply tell them it’s the wrong number. You will ask irrational questions to annoy them. You will strategize a master plan.