Take This Quiz & We'll Tell You Which Iconic Bollywood Villain You Most Likely Are

We all like the next-door heroes, but there's something exciting about villains. For starters, they have a lot more fun and have some amazing lairs. And, who wouldn't enjoy some power? When it comes to Bollywood, we have some of the most iconic villains.

So, take this quiz and find out which one you are.

1. Where would you like to live? Forest In a house next to the hero. A cave. In a large mansion. An underground base. An isolated apartment.

2. Choose your favourite outfit. Pullover An oversized shirt. Anything jazzy. Kurta A patterned suit. Whatever is in fashion.

3. Describe yourself as a cocktail. Old Fashioned. Mojito Sex on the beach. Whiskey Sour. Manhattan Mimosa

4. Who is your spirit animal? Horse Dog Cat Fish Wolf Snake

5. What is your greatest quality? Being firm. Asking for what is yours. Optimism Ambition Attentiveness Being calculative.

6. Identify your style. Casual Comfortable Jazzy Trendy Cool Elegant

7. Which is your favourite comfort food? Rajma Chawal Khichdi Pizza Gol Gappe Butter Chicken Fried Chicken

8. If you could have one of these things, what would you want? To rule the world. The ability to hypnotize. Batcave The ability to fly. Fame Money

9. What's your ideal weapon? Rifle Chappal A sword. Knife I am enough. A sharp mind.