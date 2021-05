Love the comedy masterpiece Welcome? Well, today we're going to tell you which character you're most like so get ready.

via Bollywood Hungama

1. What do you like to do on a rainy day? via GIPHY Eat ice-cream Read a book Dance in the rain Sit by the window and paint Sleep

2. What's your favourite TV show to binge-watch? via GIPHY Big Bang Theory Friends Modern Family Breaking Bad Money Heist

3. What's your guilty pleasure? via GIPHY Reality TV Serial Killer documentaries Crime Thrillers Rom Coms Tamil movies dubbed Hindi

4. Pick an accessory that you can't do without via GIPHY Sunglasses Pack of gum Swiss knife Handkerchief Mobile

5. How would you describe yourself in a relationship? via GIPHY Clingy Barely loyal Kind and giving I think I'm okay I don't do relationships

6. Which desi character is your favourite? via GIPHY Hansa ACP Pradyuman Monisha Sarabhai Circuit Tulsi Virani