It's oftentimes intriguing to see the rise of an actor unfold before your very eyes. One second, they're playing a blink-and-you-miss-it role, the next - they're a global icon. For example, most of us know just how small a role Nawazuddin played in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Then he hit the big time.  

But today, we're focusing on someone a lot more niche. Remember this hapless white guy in the film, Delhi Belly? Here he is, making a deal with Shenaz Treasury.

Source: Netflix

He played the unfortunate smuggler who gets embroiled in the entire comedy of errors after it all goes to shit - literally.  

Source: Humornama

Following which he's mistakenly blamed by Vijay Raaz, and the goons decide to go to town on him. 

Source: Netflix

Well, that 'random' white dude's name is Kim Bodnia, and his wondrously bizarre career trajectory is truly a sight to behold. Because he's now a major character in The Witcher season 2.   

He plays the role of Vesemir, a father-like figure to Geralt and one of the main characters in the books.

Source: IGN

But that's not the end of it - he also portrayed Konstantin in the critically acclaimed show Killing Eve, where his performance as the spy with a twinkle in his eye won him accolades. 

Source: Express

But through all that time, he's also been one of the stars of the Danish show The Bridge, a noir crime series that's absolutely brilliant.

Source: ScreenDaily

For all the accolades and all the acclaim however, to us Indians, he'll always be Vladimir from Delhi Belly, the luckless victim of Vijay Raaz's thundering wrath.