It is always good to see an Indian bag a role in big international projects and the latest name in the list is that of Aishwarya Sonar, who will be starring in Anthony and Joe Russo's The Gray Man.

While it is not known what her role will be, she is set to share the screen with stars like Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and another Indian Dhanush.

The movie is an action thriller and will be available on Netflix.

Before this, Aishwarya has worked as a model, assistant director, and an actor in Marathi movies.

The opportunity came as very happy news for Aishwarya, who was born and raised in Pune. Here is what she has to say about the audition process.

It happened during quarantine and the process has been ongoing for about 6 months. You’d be surprised by how much legal and paperwork goes into something you think is purely creative. My agent, Maggie, sent me the request for a self tape, I recorded it and when I found out I was shortlisted, I didn’t make much of it cause the heart has been broken many times and I’ve learnt it the hard way - to audition and forget and move on. I was waiting for them to send me back home on the day I was on set. To be honest, I was prepared for the worst. I’m glad I got to start my journey herewith this film, even if it is a small part.

We can't wait to see Aishwarya on the big screen with the heavyweights.