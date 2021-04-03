A news that may be a few decades too late but is welcomed with open arms regardless, India finally has a gay actor who has won a national film award. Benjamin Daimary has made history by becoming the very first openly gay actor to bag the award.

He was awarded the jury special mention at the 67th National Film Awards on March 22. This award came as no surprise, since his portrayal of Jahnu, a transgender, in Prakash Deka’s Assamese film Jonaki Poruwa (Fireflies) was wildly appreciated.

When I saw my name on the list, I got goosebumps. I have never thought nor would I have ever of receiving such an honour.

- Benjamin Daimary to Assamese media

This 20-year-old, who is a make-up artist by profession hails from Goreswar, a small town in Baksa district of Assam, is also the first Assamese person from the LGBTQ community to win big.