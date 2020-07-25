Dil Bechara, the Hindi adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars had an undoubtedly brilliant lead. All eyes on Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, who made her lead debut with this film. However, there is one other person who stole our attention with his strong screen presence.

Sahil Vaid played JP aka Isaac, Manny's best friend who suffers from eye cancer and has a surgery that causes him to lose his sight during the film.

As heartbreaking the story of Isaac is, Sahil's portrayal of him was anything but that. In his true fashion, the actor gave the character a comic twist that helmed the film together. And this isn't the first time Sahil has stolen the spotlight with his short and sweet characters.

The actor previously played the roles of Poplu in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Somdev in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. His witty one-liners and excellent comic chemistry with Varun Dhawan made him the talk of the town. However, Sahil shared that the offers didn't start pouring in after the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania released and it was a short-lived fame, back in 2017.

He began his career with theatre in 1997 and made his Bollywood debut with Bittoo Boss in 2012. Sahil was even a part of Jay Hind! the variety comedy show where he played a list of different roles.

The actor is full of surprises and nobody could have guessed that he actually has a successful dubbing career. From Narcos to Beauty And The Beast, Avengers: Endgame and even Deadpool, the actor has dubbed for various Hindi versions. A man of many talents indeed.

Sahil has come a long way, from sending his passport size pictures for auditions to having three films lined up. From stealing our hearts as a loud and hilarious Poplu to a terminally ill JP, Sahil Vaid has redefined his presence on-screen. He has proven that he is capable of playing a spectrum of characters.

The actor will soon be seen in the war film Shershaah, the remake of the 1995 film, Coolie No. 1 and another Varun Dhawan film titled Mr. Lele. Here's hoping we get to see more of this actor in his next films and maybe with longer screen time. He's funny, honest and the best friend we always find ourselves rooting for.