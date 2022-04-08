Amazon Prime Video recently offered us the final on-screen presence of Rishi Kapoor, which left our eyes namkeen and hearts full.

Helmed by Hitesh Bhatia, Sharmaji Namkeen made us witness two legendary actors showcasing their prowess in the starring role, Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.

The tale of a 58-year-old retired man, crashing a kitty party and discovering his newfound talent called for a beautiful film with endearing characters.

And one such character that made us brood over him after finishing the film was Rishu played by Suhail Nayyar. Sharmaji's grumpy elder son and also the metaphorical representation of society.

Nonetheless, this isn't the first time Nayyar has had a captivating presence. He's been equally charming previously on national and international platforms.

Suhail embarked on his life adventure in New Delhi. Before travelling to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting, he studied film and acting at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII, Pune).

He made his big Bollywood debut as Jassi in Udta Punjab. His performance as the aforementioned character is worthy of applause.

While riding high on his accomplishment, he also made a cameo in Commando 2 starring Vidyut Jammwal.

Following that, he played Abdullah in Hotel Mumbai, a 2018 American-Australian thriller directed by Anthony Maras and based on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

About playing Abdullah in Hotel Mumbai, he said:

This is one of the most difficult characters I have ever played. The amount of blood and sweat that has gone into creating 'Abdullah' is immeasurable. Playing him on screen was challenging — given his level of aggression, his belief, and his Pakistani Punjabi dialect.

In the midst of the first 2020 lockdown, we spotted him playing Nishant Rathee in Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam- starrer Ginny Weds Sunny.

He has also been featured in Life Sahi Hai (Season 1 & 2), The Test Cases, and Hasmukh.

In an interview, he recalled his first day with Rishi Kapoor on the sets of Sharmaji Namkeen. He expressed,

When you are working with such a legend, you realise he is so cool. Initially I was a bit scared of him since we had heard that he gets angry, but he was so cool. He would talk about food, cricket and current affairs all the time. He was highly opinionated but he would give it in such a fun way.

It's been a treat to see him play Rishu in Sharmaji Namkeen, and he made the most of his screen time. We can't wait to see him on OTT platforms in the future.