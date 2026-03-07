The trailer was just released recently for the feature film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar. And it happened at the same time my heart beat shook up looking at it…

Another peak detailing by Aditya Dhar!

Trailer Dropped: Faad ke rakh diya ngl

One of the most interesting facets of the trailer is the introduction of a dual character for Ranveer Singh. Uff, Lyari king has entered the chat.

(Major missing: Akshaye Hot Khanna)

The film indicates that he will be introduced as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, and it will also feature an appearance by Hamza Ali Mazari, who is the former name by which Singh’s character was referred to in the first film.

The sequel appears to explore (even more completely) the origin story for Singh’s character in the sequel, showing flashbacks of his training and events that ultimately pulled him into the criminal underground in Pakistan’s history.

Rehman Dakait shocked, Lyari new king rocked

Mera Aatish Kapooooorrrrrrr! Mera OSCARRRRRR

The death of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) serves as a critical juncture in the story.

Accordingly, the trailer indicates that there is now a power vacuum in the underbelly of Lyari and multiple factions are poised to take over. One dramatic voiceover asks who will become Lyari’s king, which sets up the potential for a violent power struggle.

Amidst all of this turmoil is Ranveer Singh’s character, who appears ready to take control while also pursuing his own agenda.

A New Threat is On the Horizon

Another key takeaway from the trailer is the first look at Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal). Hotness has entered the chat.

Major Iqbal is described as a certain high-ranking officer in the ISI and likely the primary antagonist of the film. His history with Jaskirat will most likely not be limited to intelligence and will likely consist of a deep-rooted rivalry. WOAH.

Rampal saab looks like you will be putting the revenge in Dhurandhar:the revenge!

The film’s primary conflicts will likely be driven by the struggle between these two character antagonists.

Yalina, who you pointing gun at GURL?

The second part of the story sees a very different character in Sara Arjun’s role as Yalina to what she was in the first movie.

In the first movie, Yalina was shown to be in a romantic relationship with Hamza. However, in this trailer, Yalina is pointing a gun at Hamza, at least that’s what it looks like. (Tho redditors doubt it, look below).

The reason for this shift is a mystery from the trailer and could potentially relate to betrayal, revenge or something politically motivated.

Honsla Eendhan Badla

The first movie’s tagline was “Nazar Aur Sabr.” The second movie’s tagline is significantly more intense and aggressive: “Honsla Eendhan Badla”.

Dhar saab, dhar saab, ek hi dil hai yaaaawrrr!

There are clear differences between these two taglines and show that there was a real transition between movies, and god we are pumped.

The first movie had an emphasis on patience and strategy; whereas the second movie is focused on bravery, anger, and revenge.

This is the only revenge that will be better than the “Sattu nahi, sir. Ek IAS officer ko naam leke bulaati hain aap?” Yes, we are reel paglus.

It’s no surprise, Reddit Is Losing It

The trailer debuted on Reddit shortly after it premiered, and there were no shortage of reactions from fans.

The valid crashout on Reddit was like a whole cinema in itself.

For many Reddit users, the biggest takeaway from the trailer was how amazing Ranveer Singh looks. User “AYO RANVEER IS SO HO—,” and “Ranveer Singh is going to make this summer hotter than hot,” were two of the most common reactions.

And frankly, who can disagree bro? (Inserts red hot tongue out emojis x 1000)

People have praised how well the action and mystery have been blended together, as one Redditor observed, “I loved it. They didn’t give away a lot of details but still created a lot of excitement.”

And another user stated the creators “hid a lot of things in there, just showing us what we already know.”

Peak detailing by Dhar saab.

In addition to the excitement about the new film, many fans commented on how massive the sequel appears to be. A user within the community predicted, “This is Ranveer’s show all the way through.”

And bruh, we gotta ask ourselves, is there any place in the world where Ranveer Singh steps foot and is not the MAIN CHARACTER?????

NAHHHHHH!

Some users commented on the trailer not raising the bar very high for how big the film appears to be. One note in particular was that the movie should be very large, but the way the trailer showcased it does not match how “faadu” the first film’s teaser was.

In addition, based on what the viewers have told us, they probably are not ready for what is about to happen next.

“I Think Yalina Will Turn Pregnant & Die..” And Other Crazy Fan Theories Ft. Dhurandhar 2

Let’s leave the trailer reviews to Dhar saab, because we have more important things to do.

Which is, creating fan theories for self-entertainment and because, duniya mein abhi kam crazzy hai na pehle 🙂

One user believed that,

“I feel like Yalina will die in part 2. Hamza will find himself in a dilemma to choose between her life and his cover. If he saved her then his cover will be blown so he will have to let her die…

Kinda like breaking bad where walter let Jane die…

This will be so heartbreaking for hamza coz afterall she was not personally responsible for any of the wrongs towards India.”

To which another added a bout of masala with,

“To make it more tragic, they will show her to be pregnant.

Kinda like Godfather, where Michael’s first wife dies in a car blast in Sicily.”

Also, some people feel that the scene from the trailer where Yalina can be seen with a gun; he is not aiming at Ranveer but instead at Mr. suar jamali saab.

WOAH! That will be a moment and how!

Another Bade Saab theory came in,

“The bade sahab or final person will be killed by Hamza, to keep the heroic optics of the film going.

Hence it can’t be Dawood as he is still alive.”

Very much contrary to this opinion, another one wrote how it was very obvious that Dawood is in fact Bade Saab,

“Well it was quite clear about Dawood being Bade Saab when Aslam was retrieving the drugs. Who could be the one dealing in drugs in Pakistan and being able to bankroll 26/11 besides Dawood?”

And btw, people are not letting Ranveer Singh out of their colourful imagination too. About him, they think that,

“Hamza will come back to India.” or

“Jokes aside i feel Hamza will fake his death at the end after killing Major Iqbal.” or

“Hamza apna kiya karaya uzair pe daal dega.” or

“Hamza gets hailed a hero for trying to save rehman and becomes a local fav of lyari, uzair isn’t as strong a leader as rehman was so most probably hamza will take the control of crime world while making uzair the face of political party (he will be like a puppet in hamza’s hands). He will get arshad pappu blamed for murder and then we might see that infamous football scene.”

And of course, people were quick to pick on the single wire that choirs between Uri and Dhurandhar,

“Hamza will rise up the ranks and become very powerful and respected among the baloch community aswell. Side by side they will show Jaskirat’s origin story, how his family might have been killed in Punjab riots and when he went to take revenge he must’ve been in his early twenties, when in jail he was undertaken in his wing by ajit doval who trained him and eventually sent him as a spy.”

But some redditors were actually very happy that Vicky Kaushal is not part of the movie, they were afraid this would kinda shake up the hero dynamics of the movie.

But wait, people also think that Hamza’s love interest Yalina may not die just yet,

“What if she too is Pakistani asset?

Check how was mobile placed when his dad was meeting with Aslam!”

While all these theories seem probable right now, only one would be true. And frankly, we can’t wait to see which one it is. Deep down, we are all Dhurandhar Paglus.