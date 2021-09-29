Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was appointed as the Congress Chief of Punjab in July this year, resigned from this post. Although he didn’t state a specific reason in his resignation letter, netizens started a hilarious meme fest on social media platforms post his announcement.

Things got pretty interesting when Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, started to trend after the former international cricketer’s resignation.

People started making memes about what she's going to do now that he may just come back on The Kapil Sharma Show. Here's how people responded.

Archana Puran Singh to Kapil sharma rn: pic.twitter.com/qrSLKWyMZA — Tweetera (@DoctorrSayss) September 28, 2021

Next candidate for Party President of Congress in Punjab#NavjotSinghSidhu pic.twitter.com/erDLBaS1hc — Vaani Gupta🆕️ (@goofyvaani) September 28, 2021

Even Archana Puran Singh herself shared some of these rib-tickling memes on her official Instagram page and wrote, "I Meme Myself. Kissa Kursi Ka."

Just like Sidhu always say, “O Chak de phatte, nap de killi, raat nu jalandar, sawere dilli.”