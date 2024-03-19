There need not be a list of reasons to love someone. Sometimes, even one excuse is good enough. But with singer-actor-entertainer Diljit Dosanjh, there is no end to our motivation. There’s something about his personality that is so authentically endearing on the top of his gripping music that makes him a perfect recipient of our love.

We can give you a million reasons that would probably convey the same thing, but if you’ve paid close attention to Dosanjh’s social media, you’d know he’s a true entertainer both on and off stage. In fact, he should be a separate genre of entertainment altogether. Here’s proof –

1. Let’s look at something super recent. When Diljit Dosanjh made Ed Sheeran look like a guest at his own concert in Mumbai

We’re not recovering from this anytime soon, are we?

2. He’s not too well-versed in English, so he uses that to his benefit and delivers hilarious improv by just being himself

Diljit Dosanjh was happily doing an Instagram Live when he added a fan from Brazil to it. And then the confusion began… 😂 pic.twitter.com/05o5xajVK4 — Brut India (@BrutIndia) October 15, 2021

3. When Dosanjh’s private concert became the ONLY memorable thing at Ambani pre-wedding, which also had Rihanna in it

4. FYI – Dosanjh has the most random ways to promote his tours…

5. And he also uploads the most random content

6. Besides, nobody can beat his voiceover commentaries, he’s the ultimate GOAT

7. I mean, the man even knows how to make ‘House Tours’ entertaining

8. And his tryst with Alexa couldn’t be more funnier

9. His unexpected collab with Lily Singh remains unforgettable to this day

You see, it’s not something, it’s EVERYTHING about Diljit Dosanjh that makes him our favourite celebrity. Glad we have that sorted.