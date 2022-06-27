With the recent release of Pushpa's Oo Antava, there has been a lot of conversation around item songs and the seriously insidious effects it can have on gender equality.
But long ago when the first "item number," was created, it was less about sexualizing women and more about the art of dance and music.
Another notable solo dancer was Helen Ann Richardson Khan. Helen has done 700 films over the span of her 70 year career in Bollywood. And it is interesting to see that she has expressed her dislike for the word, "item dancer."
As we moved towards modern forms of dance with nightclub backdrops, the term changed. I feel calling any song or actress an item number or item girl is very unaesthetic. It doesn't sound good, nobody is an item here, and everyone is a working professional. I really feel we should not use the word 'Item' to refer to an actress or to any song.
- Helen said on the sets of DID L'il Masters Season 5
But somewhere along the way, dance performances in films began being defined as item numbers. Women's objectification and an exploitation of female actors really started showing around and after the 60s.
Actor and model Koena Mitra is another person who's featured in several songs in Bollywood films. Though Mitra has had her fair share of acting gigs as as well individual dance performances in movies.
Mallika Sherawat has been a part of some of the most popular songs in Bollywood. She gave us songs such as Jalebi Bai, Mayya Mayya and Ghaghara.
Even though today, item songs are done by mainstream actors as well, there was a time when certain female actors were singled out and labelled as "item girls." And it's upsetting to see that rather than questioning the system that is obsessed with catering to the male gaze, for a long while, the judgement kept falling on the women who were doing the item numbers.
Though, to be honest, item numbers as a whole, are a corrosive addition to films. They're incredibly damaging to all genders, because they alter the way women are perceived.
I wish more fingers were pointed at the people who put women in positions where they're objectified rather than at the women themselves!