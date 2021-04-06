Netflix's latest limited series, The Serpent is based on the life of the serial killer, fraudster and thief, Charles Sobhraj, who was half Indian and half Vietnamese, but grew up in France. He killed and stole from Western tourists, throughout the Hippie Trail of Southeast Asia during the 1970s.

Here is why the internet can't stop talking about it:

1. Tahar Rahim is absolutely magnetic as Charles Sobhraj.

The French actor's portrayal of Charles is terrifying, for all the right reasons. He manages to recreate the dead eyes perfectly and mirror the madness that the serial murderer reflected.

Charles Sobhraj was a murderer and a conman — The Serpent recounts the worldwide hunt that attempted to capture him. pic.twitter.com/WJljkl0H7R — Netflix (@netflix) April 2, 2021

2. It gives you goosebumps at the end of every single episode.

Though we know the general premise of the series - Charles is horrible and people around him die, yet every single episode manages to surprise and shock you.

So #TheSerpent on Netflix has me STRESSED but I can’t stop watching. pic.twitter.com/izzVqx3zNA — Mari Brisco (@ItsMarion) April 4, 2021

the 3rd ep. of #TheSerpent on @netflix literally had me on the edge of my seat...I hadn't been that anxious in awhile...the pacing of the Dominique scenes in the 2nd half were perfect...I literally felt the dread and it was almost too much waiting to see how it ended — Cocosl (@coco_sl) April 4, 2021

3. The character of Charles has not been glamorised, the makers make it clear that he is indeed a criminal.

The makers made sure to not get in touch with the real Charles out of respect for the victim's families. They just watched the footage of his interviews and were sure that it was all they needed from his side.

The Serpent is next level good🐍🐍🐍 — David Majstorovic (@DakiMajstorovic) April 6, 2021

You’re missing a good story if you haven’t watched The Serpent on Netflix. — Arjun... (@iamZoomie) April 6, 2021

4. The show recreates the 70s at every single location, which couldn't have been easy.

Shot predominantly in Thailand, the crew had to make the locations look like Delhi, Kathmandu, Afghanistan, and Paris for other scenes. Due to the pandemic, the shoot had been cut short in 2019 and so they wrapped it up by creating sets in UK, which honestly couldn't have been easy considering the different timelines.

5. Jenna Coleman. Yup, just her being absolute perfection.

6. Some incidents in the series are absolutely unbelievable, but so was the life that Charles lived.

The writers actually had to cut out parts of the story because they though nobody would believe them. And yet, we were left shaken when we watched the series.

#TheSerpent is really making me think about the intentions behind people I just met and their kindness 🐍



Like do they like me for me or do they wanna get close to steal my identity and then kill me?! dhfhdshs 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wjKSLiw4Uh — Diego 👀 (@diegolurks) April 5, 2021

You can binge-watch this 8 episode limited series on Netflix.