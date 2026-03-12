Hardik Panday finds himself caught up in yet another controversy, and you know what, the world feels normal again.

It would have been enough for fans of Indian cricket to celebrate the team’s historic win over New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final, held in India. However, the team took part in a celebration following their victory and one player, Hardik Pandya, has now created a legal issue surrounding an incident in which it is alleged that he disrespected the Indian National Flag.

The incident occurred at the end of the match when the team and its fans were celebrating India’s victory over New Zealand in the final of the Men’s T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Iss baat pe wapas ek chak de toh banta hai 🙂

CHAKKK DEEEE INDIA WAALE AA GAYE OYEEEEE!

What’s up with Hardik Pandya?

A Pune-based attorney, who represents several organizations within India, filed a complaint against Pandya. The complaint alleges that he violated the law of contempt of the National Flag when he threw his bat into the infield after hitting the winning run.

After the incident occurred the video of Pandya’s bat being thrown into the crowd has gone viral on social media and has caused division among Indian cricket fans. Some fans see the incident as a harmless act of celebration while other fans feel that the incident disrespected the symbol of India.

Hardik Pandya & Mahieka Sharma Caught In Controversy?

During the match, there were reports that Hardik Pandya had celebrated with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma and that they were seen on camera having a moment of connection on the field with the fans cheering.

Pookie only 🙂

However, many people began to question whether Pandya had behaved appropriately when he celebrated by draping the Indian flag around his shoulders while he danced and ran around the field

and ek sec….. lied down on the podium after he completed a dance with his girlfriend.

Hmm.

Following the celebrations, many people shared videos on social media of Pandya’s use of the flag and another step of his celebrations.

According to the complaint filed with Pune Police’s Shivaji Nagar police station, “You must have seen the T20 World Cup here. Hardik Pandya was dancing with his girlfriend in celebration of his victory. The national flag was tied to his back.

Advocate Wajid Khan filed the complaint and is calling for action against Hardik Pandya.

As reported by various sources, including Mint, Khan has indicated that Hardik Pandya dancers with his girlfriend celebrating his victory on the T20 World Cup (held in India) and using the flags were disrespectful to the Indian flag.

The Legal Basis of the Complaint

The complaint alleges that provisions under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 (hereinafter referred to as “the Act”) have been violated with respect to Hardik Pandya’s actions at the IPL match.

Section 2 of the Act imposes upon all citizens the duty of respect and dignity for the National Flag.

As stated by Wajid Khan, “According to Section 2 of the 1971 National Flag Act, we should respect the dignity of the national flag. However, Hardik Pandya was so lost in the celebration of his victory that he was lying with his girlfriend while wearing the national flag. I believe it is an insult to the national flag.”

The lawyer also points out that he can file his complaint in Pune, despite the fact that the incident occurred in Ahmedabad because the National Flag represents all of India.

He stated that he had filed a complaint with the Pune Constabulary and that his complaint was accepted by the police.

“When I went to file the complaint, they told me the incident occurred there, not here. So I told them that the national flag is a symbol of the entire nation, and we can file a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar police. They have accepted my complaint and provided me with a copy. Let’s see what happens next.”

Cricket fans on Twitter and Instagram had their say yet again (of course) and created quite a debate over some aspects of the game.

Many took aim at Hardik Pandya’s irresponsible behaviour as he celebrated being a part of a momentous occasion for Indian cricket.

CRINGE: People React To Hardik-Mahieka Dance

One fan said: “I can’t believe the amount of attention-seeking cringeworthy behaviour from Hardik Pandya and Mahieka; at least the other players gave their wives or girlfriends attention at the same time but had to present in public like Hardik Pandya has.”

Another used Twitter to post, “All the T20 World Cup 2026 final moments are cute but Hardik Pandya being affectionate (PDA) with his girlfriend is disgusting.”

Some doubters linked this incident with an even bigger debate about Hardik Pandya’s public persona.

One tweet read, “Hardik Pandya has many exceptional gifts however at least 1 reason he doesn’t have the captaincy of the national side, and his behaviour in front of Indian fans’ is enough for me to classify him as a ‘Chapri’”

Some also came to Hardik’s defence, stating he is simply celebrating an emotional moment after a hard-fought win.

Basically, they felt, “Arre hasne de bechare ko, khushi hua hai usko…”

Many fans also referenced how frequently athletes wrap themselves in their respective national flags, and that some people have blown the incident out of proportion.