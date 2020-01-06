In the midst of on-going protests against CAA, only a small group of Bollywood celebrities have spoken up about the issue and alleged police brutality against students. One of these celebrities is director Kabir Khan, who even participated in the protests that took place in Mumbai.

Recently, in an interview with Rajeev Masand, Kabir Khan talked about why he protested against the act, what he feels about the silence of Bollywood stars and his upcoming projects.

Right at the start of the interview, he talked about why he felt the need to protest against CAA.

He also commented on why he feels the big stars of the Hindi film industry are still silent on the issue.

When Rajeev Masand questioned him about why stars are ready to participate in the 'commodification of nationalism and patriotism', but not talk about national issues in real life, Kabir stated that it is easy to be a part of the popular narrative. He also talked about how movies being made on Indian history are actually distorting history.

You can watch the complete interview here:

H/T: Kabir Khan interview with Rajeev Masand I CAA I 83 I The Forgotten Army