There are few things that the Internet enjoys as much as feigning concern. It is truly the “bua” of the netizens.

One day it’s “get back the old Ariana.” The next it’s “somebody please help her.” Subsequently, there are the think pieces, TikTok videos dissecting the matter, and the comparisons; suddenly, every random individual is an honorary doctor! (With WIFI).

Which brings us to the point; Ariana Grande’s appearance has been a topic of conversation way before the Petal. The new music video simply turned the volume ALL.THE.WAY.UP.

Now that endless debates have gone on for weeks, Ariana Grande says she is taking a break from public life. And, honestly, it looks less like an ordinary celebrity hiatus and rather more like a natural conclusion to the years-long process of the public putting pressure on her.

UGH. We gotta get a life people and let celebs live theirs too!

Petal Should Have Been About Music, But The Internet Had Other Plans.

When Ariana Grande released Petal, fans were expecting yet another era filled with mesmerizing visuals or moving stories behind the songs.

However, social media became OBSESSED with her appearance!

This music video about the title track is loaded with references to Hollywood’s obsession with women’s weight and appearance.

There’s a moment in the video where a casting note says: “Couldn’t hurt to lose a few lbs”. In this video, Ariana Grande is judged, followed, and dissected showing how the video is about unattainable standards of beauty and the emotional cost of being in the limelight.

Poor kid!

Ironically, many users ended up doing precisely what the video criticized; instead of talking about its topics, they posted messages about Ariana’s weight.

Read the room, fellas.

Celebs Had Thoughts (Plenty Of Em)

The discussion exploded after actor and body-image activist Jameela Jamil left a comment that quickly spread across Instagram, X and TikTok.

She wrote:

“This poor woman is probably dying right in front of us.”

Jamil also criticised the creative choices behind the video, saying:

“The outfit is designed to accentuate the thinness for discourse.”

And perhaps her strongest criticism wasn’t aimed at Ariana herself but at those around her:

“Her team are thoroughly irresponsible for not guiding her away from this deeply damaging image for her young fans to see so glamorised.”

Charli Howard, a model and author who has shared her story of recovery from an eating disorder, expressed similar worries. She told that, regarding her recovery experience, weight loss thoughts are still present, despite going through therapy. However, many young girls may not have that perspective.

But It’s not the first time Ariana’s body becomes the subject of public scrutiny

This conversation may seem familiar… because it is.

In April 2023, Ariana Grande uploaded one of her most-talked-about videos regarding her body.

She addressed the permanent speculation around her looks directly, asking people to stop commenting on someone’s body, irrespective of whether they think they are paying compliments or showing concern.

She made a remarkable revelation that changed the conversation completely.

The image of her body, which many people called her “healthiest”, was actually the most unhealthy image of herself, according to her own words.

She explained that she was struggling mentally, taking antidepressants, drinking too much and eating poorly during that period.

She said what she said, yk when she said…

“Healthy can look different.”

And perhaps the quote that still circulates today:

“You never know what someone is going through.”

It became one of the internet’s biggest reminders that appearance isn’t a medical report.

And Now, She’s Stepping Away! Congrats, We Guess?

With the success of Petal, the situation worsened even more.

YES, THE DAMN IRONY.

As per a statement from her PR team, Ariana Grande will take some rest from making appearances after the conclusion of Eternal Sunshine tour.

The statement said she wants to wrap up the tour “healthily and happily” so she can take “a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances,” which have put her under “endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”

It was also mentioned in the statement that she will withdraw from the West End musical Sunday in the Park with George, where she was supposed to star alongside Jonathan Bailey of Wicked fame.

Hmph.

The Biggest Point We’re Missing Here

Guys, Good Morning, but this is freakin 2026. We cannot be ripping apart people on the red carpet as a side hobby.

These are real people, with real bodies, and very real problems we may not even know one bit about.

And wait, what is the biggest concern here? Is it that Ariana Grande is promoting unrealistic beauty standards? That might be true to some extent, sure, but is it the first time this has happened in the industry? No! So why the outrage? Even when the singer has herself publicly admitted that this is the healthiest she has been.

Were we expecting her to put people’s POV above her own body image? We can’t be this delulu, we’ll say it again, it’s 2026.

Before it’s too late, and before it’s too much (it kinda is though), let’s just STOP this scrutiny altogether.

Public figures are not Public bodies.