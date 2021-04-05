Fahadh Faasil's latest Netflix release Irul is all the internet can talk about today. It revolves around a couple who stops at a house after getting stranded in the rain, and comes across a serial killer. Seems simple? Well, this Malayalam film is winning hearts with not just its plot twists but also the performances.

Here are 5 reasons why the internet is currently obsessed with Irul:

1. This single shot which is so beautiful to watch

The movie is beautifully shot and every single frame leaves you in awe. Visually, the movie is a masterpiece.

This 6-minute long single-shot scene from Irul is mindfucking. Cinematographer Jomon T John's work is seamless and Fahadh Faasil, Soubin and Darshana were awesome as usual. 😍😲🖤 pic.twitter.com/76tvlxjCJZ — Chay (@illusionistChai) April 2, 2021

Damn! #Irul is really spooky. I had a lot of thoughts running around my head while watching it. Brilliant cinematography! Exceptional indeed. pic.twitter.com/kKofY0WfsB — Arya (@RantingDosa) April 2, 2021

2. The fact that this is the second Fahadh film to be shot completely in the pandemic.

Predominantly shot in a huge haunting mansion, this thriller doesn't need or show the outside world. Which adds to its escape-room charm.

3. Fahadh Faasil is brilliant, no matter where the storyline goes.

Fahadh is a manipulative and charming serial killer that we can't help but be enamoured with. He is a delight to watch and his performance leaves you stunned, as always.

I finished watching Irul and I can’t say I am surprised at the absolute stellar performances by all three. I am not going to lie the plot was kind of underwhelming but the cinematography and acting compensated tenfold. Fahad is seriously on a league of his own as an actor😍😍 pic.twitter.com/qtbU3YfSYp — Sharon (@steamysharon) April 2, 2021

#Irul streaming in @NetflixIndia is an perfect edge of the seat thriller, makes you panic oscillate & most importantly feel RESTLESS.

Flawless performances, pitch perfect cinematography & onpoint editing makes it a SURE SHOT💥!



Fahadh OUTSOLD HIMSELF! WATCH NOW.#IrulOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/bw9UFzwF01 — Venba #DMK4TN (@paapabutterfly) April 1, 2021

4. The entire film has just 3 actors but you never need more.

Never for a second do you feel like you need more and that's exactly why the internet can't stop raving about the 3 leads.

#Irul Review :



Simple yet effective plot line with mesmerising performances of #FahadhFaasil, #soubinshahir & @darshanarajend, succeed in carrying the suspense till the end and also keeps us captivated throughout.



I define it as - “An Engaging Slow Burner”.



Rating : 4/5. pic.twitter.com/g9Kx4ybNX4 — ѕαι ¢нαη∂яα яє∂∂у (@saichndra) April 1, 2021

5. A quick 90 minute watch, this film is short and sweet.

Easy and fun to watch, Irul delivers quite a lot in just one and a half hour.

#Irul (2021) - Brilliantly made thriller with some top notch visuals & writing! Excellent performances by the three principal characters! @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/GngQDMPZkt — Devanayagam (@Devanayagam) April 2, 2021

If you haven't watched Irul yet, you must give this Malayalam film a chance.