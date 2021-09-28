In a move that nobody saw coming Korean show Squid Game is on its way to becoming the most popular show on Netflix ever. The show has earned a critics' score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes since landing on the platform on the 17th of September.

So far, every critic who has reviewed the show has rated it 'Fresh' resulting in a 100% rating. The series was at the top in 14 countries including Korea, the U.S., Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Singapore and second in 39 countries such as the U.K., France and Germany.

Squid Game is a dystopian take on the battle royale genre, much like Hunger Games. People are locked up at a gigantic venue while risking life and limb for prize money of KRW 45.6 billion. The synopsis of the show should be enough to pull you in.

Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.

But before you go headfirst into binge mode, please note that this show is not for the faint-hearted. Watch it if you can stomach it.