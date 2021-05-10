Kangana Ranaut's the actor who was removed from Twitter because of her tweets has made Instagram her new home base.

The actor shared a post on Instagram saying that she was Covid positive and was going to 'demolish' the virus. She also called it a 'small-time flu' and the post, where she could be seen in a yoga pose, was taken down soon after.

I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev.

Once her post was allegedly take down by Instagram. Kangana Ranaut stated that it was because she scared the 'covid fan accounts'.

