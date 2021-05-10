Kangana Ranaut's the actor who was removed from Twitter because of her tweets has made Instagram her new home base. 

The actor shared a post on Instagram saying that she was Covid positive and was going to 'demolish' the virus. She also called it a 'small-time flu' and the post, where she could be seen in a yoga pose, was taken down soon after. 

I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev. 

                    - read her caption

Once her post was allegedly take down by Instagram. Kangana Ranaut stated that it was because she scared the 'covid fan accounts'. 

Source: Instagram

Do you think Instagram removed Kangana's post because she was spreading false information about the virus? 