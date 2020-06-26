While we are still grappling with the loss of Indian cinema's finest, Irrfan Khan, we are doing our best to keep his memory alive. For me, that includes re-watching one of my favourite shows as a child, Mano ya na Mano, which the actor hosted.

Back in 2006, Irrfan Khan narrated a series called Mano Ya Na Mano, which spoke about stories of the supernatural, unexplainable phenomena around the country. His narrations gave the stories a heart, as he found himself deeply involved with the people he spoke of.

The show's title track still brings back the nostalgia of watching it after having dinner with the family, as it aired on Star One at 11pm. Fighting bed time, just to catch a glimpse of Irrfan talk about outrageous, unbelievable incidents from different parts of the country, was totally worth it.

Each episode began with his signature line 'aap mano ya na mano,' and everyone in the room went silent. It has been 14 years since the show ended, yet it hasn't been forgotten. A show based loosely on the concept of Ripley's Believe It or Not! Irrfan Khan managed to give it his own twist. His calm, composed and yet intriguing narrative kept you hooked on throughout the episode.

Already established as an actor, his decision to host a series of shows on television was surprising and refreshing. But I'm grateful that he did. Because to watch him casually converse with the camera in this show is one of my fondest memories. He wore the hat of a cool history professor I never had as he brought forth these stories.