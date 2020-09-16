Ever since Kangana Ranaut compared 'Mumbai to PoK', and talked about Bollywood's alleged 'drug links and addiction', various celebrities have called her out for her statements.

And now, actor Urmila Matondkar has also questioned Kangana Ranaut on her 'anti-drug campaign'.

In an interview with India Today's web channel, Mumbai Tak, Urmila stated that drug consumption was a nationwide menace, and added that Kangana should question her own state, Himachal, alleging that it's the origin point for drugs.

"The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state. Why did this person who has been given Y-security from the taxpayers' money didn’t give information about the drug nexus to the police?"

She also accused Kangana of playing the 'victim and woman card', while expressing disappointment over Kangana's remarks about Mumbai and Jaya Bachchan. However, she added that she didn't agree with BMC's demolition of Kangana's office.

No iota of doubt that Mumbai belongs to everyone. Whoever has loved the city and has given back to the city, it belongs to them. As a daughter of the city, I will never tolerate any defamatory remark against it. When you make such comments you are not only insulting the city, but people of the state at large.

"Mujhe be-intehaan takleef hoti hai. Mujhe ghor nindaneey lagta hai, bohot ghinona lagta hai jis tarike ka film industry ka image aaj banai jaa rahi hai logon ke saamne usse darshaya jaa raha hai. Yeh...": @UrmilaMatondkar on Bollywood being defamed



YT: https://t.co/KmmZZFcyjb pic.twitter.com/crC0sL1fs4 — BollyHungama (@Bollyhungama) September 16, 2020

Kangana Ranaut is yet to respond to Urmila's comments. Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had responded to Jaya Bachchan's statement on Twitter, after the latter called out the unfair slandering of the entertainment industry during a parliament session.

