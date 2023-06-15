Salman Khan and his name in movie credits are enough to ensure a sizeable box office collection and the first few things that come to mind when we think about this actor are his abs, naiyo ladga hook-step, and well, his iconic bracelet.

We have all seen his bracelet but not many know the history behind it. In an old video, the actor talked about his bracelet in depth.

Upon being asked what his bracelet means to him and why he always wears it, the actor said that his father used to wear a bracelet just like his, and as a child, he used to play with it all the time.

“When I started working, he got me an exact one.”

He said the rare firoza stone, a rare and valuable gem, in his bracelet is his seventh stone.

“There are only two living stones in the world – one is geek and the other is firoza. What happens with this stone is that if there’s any negativity coming to you, it takes it, gets veins in it, and then cracks.”

You can watch the video here:

