Recently comedian Vir Das shared a tweet making an ill-advised joke on the transgender and bisexual communities.
At a time when the use of gender-neutral pronouns is being encouraged, his joke didn't go down well with the people and he eventually had to remove the tweet.
Challo. Joke deleted because a LOT of people got upset and I feel like it was misunderstood. Supposed to be self deprecating. Hope everyone can breathe again. Cheers 🤗— Vir Das (@thevirdas) July 5, 2021
His tweet caused a stir on social media with netizens calling him out for not respecting people's gender pronouns and the struggles that come with them.
I struggle everyday bc my family is transphobic and don't use right pronouns for me, but yea it's a joke— Khushveer (@khushveerss) July 5, 2021
It wasn't misunderstood. You cannot make a joke about a minority community where you don't belong.period. get a sense of humour please.— Sam(CHECK PINNED/logged out) (@samthecursedkat) July 5, 2021
If this isn’t a classic textbook example of intolerance (that the right is often accused of), I don’t know what is. https://t.co/ntknz1Qucy— Priyanka Singh Raghuvanshi (@prenkuchan) July 6, 2021
Jokes are supposed to be funny tho. I do wonder what company you keep that made you think this sort of punching down was funny in anyway.— Sujay (@WeirdlyHungry) July 5, 2021
When did it become fine to delete a joke cos a lot of people get upset. What happened to freedom of speech and tolerance. Are the wokes so insecure of their selves that they can’t take a joke? https://t.co/st7lphR1gz— NWO (@tweetslikeobito) July 6, 2021
Vir is the new coward. https://t.co/XWQ2MQoFDZ— Monk's Hood (@DrUnfathomable) July 6, 2021
Stand up comedian who can’t stand up for his own joke!— Gobbar Times 💩 (@GobbarTimes) July 5, 2021
notice how instead of accepting his mistake he’s comfortable enough to crib about people getting offended— naisha (@naishhhhh) July 5, 2021
One thing got proven due to this heh/huh joke that Right wingers in India are far more tolerant than LeLi gang. https://t.co/YGoMHg0OkS— चन्द्रकेतु 🌕 চন্দ্রকেতু (@chanddraketu) July 5, 2021
Sometimes u can just apologise Vir it’s not that hard lol— puru (@oopspuruagain) July 5, 2021