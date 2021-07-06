Recently comedian Vir Das shared a tweet making an ill-advised joke on the transgender and bisexual communities.

At a time when the use of gender-neutral pronouns is being encouraged, his joke didn't go down well with the people and he eventually had to remove the tweet.

His tweet caused a stir on social media with netizens calling him out for not respecting people's gender pronouns and the struggles that come with them.

What do you think about his tweet?