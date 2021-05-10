If you've recently watched Netflix's new short film 'Ajeeb Dastaans,' then it would've been pretty hard to miss Manav Kaul's character in its short story Ankahi. The actor is playing the role of a deaf photographer who falls in love with Shefali Shah's character, Natasha.

As the story unravels and we see Manav Kaul getting to know his love interest, we see him becoming more and more vulnerable with each passing scene. His character Kabir is shown to be an open, communicative and sensitive man who to be honest, knows just what love is about.

And, it isn't surprising he managed to play the character so well, because... well, have you seen the man's acting skills? From his role in Kai Po Che!, Tumhari Sulu to Saina (and many more!), he has always done justice to whatever the character requires of him.

Born in Kashmir and raised in Madhya Pradesh, he technically began his acting career by directing and playwriting in theatre. But, even before that, he was doing competitive swimming at state and national levels. Talk about being multi-faceted.

Not only this, but Manav Kaul is also a published author. His book Tumhare Baare Mein, was published in 2015. It is a collection of prose, poetry, travelogues and reflections. The actor, director-cum-writer began his film career with Ajantaram Mamantaram, in 2003. And, the forty-four-year-old also owns a theatre group named Aranya, which he started back in 2004. Whew! Do you see all these accomplishments and talents? Also, just FYI, in case you are wondering, he is a Sagittarius and reportedly single!

And, if all this wasn't incentive enough for you to go watch Ajeeb Dastaans, these gorgeous photos of him from his IG might just do the trick!

Cute? Yes, so cute!