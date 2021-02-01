Lupin is a Netflix French heist series that has become a crowd favourite overnight. The show has reached 70 million users in less than a month and that's testament enough of how binge-worthy it is. It also has an impressive starcast, with Omar Sy, who became the first Black recipient of the César award for Best Actor (Les Intouchables), playing the titular role.

Lupin tells the son of an immigrant, who came to France to give his only son a better chance at life. However, the father is framed for the theft of an expensive diamond necklace by his employer. The very necklace that Lupin aka Assane now wants for himself - and steals from the Louvre.

"Lupin" on Netflix is such a fantastically good show! That cliffhanger on the season's end tho 😱😭

How am I gonna handle the wait for the continuation!?? — Kristina Gehrmann (@KristinaDraws) January 30, 2021

Lupin on Netflix is one of the top top series currently in 2021!!! Damn worth the hype.. Can’t wait for season 2 latter this year.. Nbs suspense in the final episode😭❤️ — Kwadwo Piano ❁ (@Eny3_mani_aa1) January 27, 2021

With just 5 short and sweet episodes, Lupin's part 1 gives you just enough to keep you coming back for more and makes for an easy and interesting watch.

Lupin on Netflix is so good wow — laura dreyfuss (@lauradreyfuss) January 29, 2021

On one hand, Lupin is a simple story of a son avenging the injustice his father faced at the hands of the rich and powerful, while trying to fix his relationship with his ex-wife and their teenage son. On the other, it is a story of a stylish thief who is inspired by the fictional character, Arsène Lupin - a gentleman thief and master of disguise created in 1905 by French writer Maurice Leblanc.

There have been countless adaptations of the character, in TV, film, theatre, video games, literature, even a Japanese manga series. So if you want more of the gentleman thief, you know where to start.