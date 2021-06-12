Who doesn't love a good watch? Especially now, while we're in the middle of an ever-fluctuating lockdown situation. Entertainment is the best form of comfort to invest time in at the moment. So, why not spend time watching Netflix's newest film, Skater Girl?

Here is why we think Skater Girl is worth the watch. Read on.

1. First things first, the plot is unforgettable. The film sheds light on the many obstacles young girls residing in rural India face.

The film has truly laid out a unique plotline. Skater Girl is about a young girl who discovers a large part of her identity through skateboarding. But, it isn't just about any odd girl doing this, the film sheds light on the many obstacles young girls residing in rural India face, even today. It shows a school girl named Prerna who belongs to a depressed caste, living in a village in Rajasthan, where practices such as child marriages and a lack of proper education weigh heavily on little girls.

2. No sugar coating. The show doesn't gloss over casteism, poverty, or patriarchy.

Maybe on a closer look, more flaws around the realistic nature of the film would be visible. But, for the most part, Skater Girl doesn't try to gloss over the casteism, brutal poverty, heavy patriarchy or problematic education systems still prevalent in our country. Especially in rural India. It keeps that stuff pretty real.

3. The entire cast has performed incredibly well together.

There is no intensity surrounding the scenes or even the theme of the film, except for the times that Prerna is seen being controlled by her father. But the entire cast has performed incredibly well together. Especially, Anurag Arora, who plays the role of an orthodox school teacher, Swati Daas who plays Prerna's mother, and Ankit Yadav who plays the owner of a homestay in the village.

4. The bond between Prerna and her brother Ankush is a pleasure to watch.

Throughout the film, I was on the edge of my seat, almost worried, that Prerna's younger brother Ankush would play out some sexist behaviour that he may have absorbed by watching his father or the society he is growing up in. But, the little man is a true friend to his sister the whole time. Ankush supports his sister through everything. He tells her she doesn't have to get married if she doesn't like the boy coming to see her, he is a great skateboarding companion to her, and he even helps her run away from her wedding!

5. Jessica's dedication to the children of the village.

In the film, Amrit Maghera plays the role of a half Indian, half British person named Jessica. She is the one who motivates Prerna to start skateboarding. Jessica's character is shown to feel deep sadness on seeing the lack of quality education, and exposure the children (especially the young girls) of the village are experiencing. Her character is pretty much selfless and wants to help empower the girls of the village through skateboarding. She ultimately ends up arranging the funds to build a spectacular skatepark in the village.

The film is realistic and has also made room for optimism and hope in its storyline. Skater Girl gives a fresh perspective to empowerment because it acknowledges that many times empowerment must take root in dystopian circumstances.